For Nebraska, sophomores Adrian Martinez and Noah Vedral are both dealing with injuries heading into this week's Big Ten matchup. If neither can play, the Cornhuskers will turn to freshman Luke McCaffrey.

After being named the starter to begin the season, Indiana redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been fully healthy for just four out of the Hoosiers' seven games in 2019. Redshirt junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey has secured two victories in his absence.

Penix has played in five of Indiana's seven games this season, but departed early after an apparent left arm injury against Maryland. The young standout has participated in practice, but his status against the Cornhuskers hasn't yet changed.

Indiana may be without their starting quarterback yet again this Saturday against Nebraska. Redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr. was listed as a game-time decision on Monday, making it the fourth time this season that uncertainty has shrouded the Hoosiers before kickoff.

Micheal Penix has been able to practice this week, according to Tom Allen. Still a game-time decision. #iufb

On the season, Penix has completed 100-of-145 passes for 1,232 yards, including 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's been a catalyst for Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer's passing scheme and a driving force in the success of junior wide receiver Whop Philyor, who has 559 receiving yards in 2019.

In Penix's absence, redshirt junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey has led the Hoosiers to victories against UConn as a starter and Maryland as the team's primary backup. Ramsey said he's prepared before every game as if he were the one taking snaps under center on Saturdays, and it's been his attention to detail — even as a backup — that has kept the team afloat without its starter.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen said Ramsey will be ready if Penix is unable to suit up once again. Ramsey has completed nearly 69% of his passes this season while accounting for 843 passing yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.

"The plan will be to prepare like we have every single week, to be able to have Peyton ready to roll, and he'll have a great week of practice and just like he did last week," Allen said. "Jack will be ready as well. So those guys in that room will be doing their best to prepare, Michael as well, and we'll do everything we can to get him back if at all possible."

As Indiana has gone back and forth between quarterbacks this season, Nebraska has found itself in a similar carousel. Sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez missed the team's last game against Minnesota two weeks ago after injuring his left knee in the third quarter of a 13-10 victory over Northwestern the week prior.

Martinez is a dynamic rushing threat at the quarterback position. He's contributed double-digit rushing attempts for the Cornhuskers' ground attack in every week except against Northwestern. Martinez has 341 rushing yards on the season, including a 118-yard performance in a 42-38 win against Illinois.

After being knocked out of the game against the Wildcats, sophomore Noah Vedral entered in his place. He closed out the game and secured the victory with 41 passing yards. With Martinez having to sit out against Minnesota, Vedral earned his first career start and threw for 135 yards, but he too was knocked out of the game due to an injury.

Vedral has appeared in four games, passing for 206 yards and zero touchdowns.

It is uncertain whether Martinez or Vedral will be available to start against Indiana, but Martinez has taken a larger workload in practice according to reports.