Indiana narrowly avoids upset against Eastern Michigan, wins 68-62

Assembly Hall got rather tense as the game wound down. The Eagles were finally able to find their shots consistently and pulled within two with under one minute remaining. However, some clutch free throws and layups from Xavier Johnson and Trayce Jackson-Davis sealed the game down the stretch.

The Hoosiers started up the game on a 10-0 run which they extended to 17 by the end of the first half. However, Eastern Michigan stayed in the game and late-game 7-0 run to cut the lead to five with four minutes remaining.

The Mike Woodson era is officially underway and began with a shaky 68-62 win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Indiana's individual standouts were Jackson-Davis and Johnson as well. Jackson-Davis scored 21 points to pair with 14 rebounds, while Johnson dropped 14 points and 3 assists.

Noah Farrakhan was Eastern Michigan's best performer despite struggling mightily for most of the game. Farrakhan shot just 5-of-21 from the floor but hit some huge shots with under five minutes to go which kept his team in the game. He finished with 18 points and 3 rebounds.

Indiana's defensive performance is what won them the game. They held Eastern Michigan to just 31.3 percent from the field and forced 13 turnovers. Race Thompson and Jackson-Davis both had fantastic games on defense. The frontcourt duo finished with five blocks and both seemed very comfortable sticking with their assignment.

Offensively, there were some bright spots but also plenty of room for improvement. Indiana's inability to hit shots allowed Eastern Michigan to hang in the game until the very end. The Hoosiers also struggled from the free-throw line, making just 60 percent of their freebies.

Despite the need for improvement, ball movement and shot selection were noticeably improved in Woodson's system. The Hoosiers shot 24 threes, much more than they typically did last season. However, they struggled to convert these looks, only hitting four of them.

Despite poor efficiency, the floor looked much more open, creating easier opportunities in the paint. Indiana shot 63 percent on layups in dunks resulting in 32 total points in the paint.

The hope would be that the improved aesthetic on offense produces more results. Through one game, the production is lacking, but Woodson has said he expects the offense to improve as the season progresses.

Overall, Indiana did some really good things against Eastern Michigan, especially on the defensive end. There just needs to be much more production on offense.

They will look to attack Northern Illinois on Friday with a similar level of ferocity on defense while generating and converting easy looks on the other end.