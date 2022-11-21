The Indiana basketball program moved up in the newest AP Top 25 basketball poll following an undefeated week.

The Hoosiers moved up one spot to No. 11 overall after a 4-0 start to the season. Last week, Indiana defeated Xavier, 81-79, on the road and then followed it up with a 30-point win over Miami (OH).

This is this highest ranking for Indiana since the week of December 12, 2016 when Indiana held a top-10 ranking in the AP poll. Indiana was also ranked No. 11 in the AP Poll that preseason.