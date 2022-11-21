Indiana moves up to No. 11 in AP Top 25
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
The Indiana basketball program moved up in the newest AP Top 25 basketball poll following an undefeated week.
The Hoosiers moved up one spot to No. 11 overall after a 4-0 start to the season. Last week, Indiana defeated Xavier, 81-79, on the road and then followed it up with a 30-point win over Miami (OH).
This is this highest ranking for Indiana since the week of December 12, 2016 when Indiana held a top-10 ranking in the AP poll. Indiana was also ranked No. 11 in the AP Poll that preseason.
Indiana's next and first ranked opponent is North Carolina, who continues to hold the No. 1 overall ranking. The Hoosiers host the Tar Heels November 30 as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Indiana also faces No. 3 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse (Dec. 17), and No. 14 Arizona (Vegas) as part of the non-conference schedule.
Other Big Ten teams ranked include: Michigan State (No. 12), Illinois (No. 16), Maryland (No. 23), Purdue (No. 24) and Iowa (No. 25).
Indiana gets back on the court on Wednesday at 6:30 pm against Arkansas-Little Rock and then 12:30 pm on Friday against Jackson State.
The Hoosiers are led by preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis who is averaging 20.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. He is also shooting 75.6 percent from the field to start the season.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.