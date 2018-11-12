Indiana shut out Michigan 3-0 Sunday afternoon at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana, to win the 2018 Big Ten Tournament. It's the 13th conference tournament title in program history and first since 2013.

Returning from U.S. U-20 national team duties in time to join the Hoosiers, sophomore forward Griffin Dorsey nearly got IU on the scoreboard first with a shot that needed a diving save by Michigan goalkeeper Andrew Verdi to be blocked. However, the ball rebounded back out to Indiana redshirt senior midfielder Cory Thomas, who quickly tapped it back in near the right post to give Indiana a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute.

Indiana built on its one-goal lead with a five-yard header by senior midfielder Jeremiah Gutjahr in the 73rd minute off a cross from Dorsey. Two minutes later, redshirt sophomore midfielder Spencer Glass connected on service into the box from senior midfielder Austin Panchot to give the Hoosiers their third and final goal.

The shutout gave IU sophomore goalkeeper Trey Muse his Big Ten-leading 10th solo shutout of the season. Muse also had one save in IU's victory.

Thomas was named the Big Tournament's Most Outstanding Offensive Player, while senior defender Andrew Gutman picked up Most Outstanding Defensive Player. Both joined redshirt senior midfielder Francesco Moore on the All-Big Ten Tournament team.

With the victory Sunday afternoon, Indiana moved to 36-10-10 all time in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Hoosiers will await their NCAA Tournament fate on Monday afternoon. The 2018 NCAA Tournament Selection Show will air on NCAA.com at 1:00 p.m. ET.