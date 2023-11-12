BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana men's soccer defeated Penn State Sunday afternoon to capture their 16th Big Ten Tournament title.

After sharing the Big Ten regular season title with the Nittany Lions, the Hoosiers were determined to separate themselves atop the conference. In the end, Indiana prevailed by a slim 1-0 margin.

The Hoosiers were anchored by their usual stars. Senior Hugo Bacharch and Junior Patrick McDonald were dominant in the midfield all afternoon. Their inverse playstyles offered the perfect blend of force and finesse, with Bacharach winning the aerial battles and McDonald gliding by defenders.

Alongside great defending from Jansen Miller, Indiana allowed just one shot in the entire first half. At the same time, the Hoosiers peppered the opposing goal, recording nine shots of their own. Fortunately for Penn State, they have Kris Shakes in net, the reigning Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year. Shakes recently came up big saving the final penalty in a shootout with Ohio State to advance to the finals.

Shakes did all he could to keep the Hoosiers off the board, but a deflected shot from Sam Sarver caromed into the back of the net to give Indiana a one goal lead.