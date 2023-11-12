Indiana men's soccer wins 16th Big Ten Tournament title
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana men's soccer defeated Penn State Sunday afternoon to capture their 16th Big Ten Tournament title.
After sharing the Big Ten regular season title with the Nittany Lions, the Hoosiers were determined to separate themselves atop the conference. In the end, Indiana prevailed by a slim 1-0 margin.
The Hoosiers were anchored by their usual stars. Senior Hugo Bacharch and Junior Patrick McDonald were dominant in the midfield all afternoon. Their inverse playstyles offered the perfect blend of force and finesse, with Bacharach winning the aerial battles and McDonald gliding by defenders.
Alongside great defending from Jansen Miller, Indiana allowed just one shot in the entire first half. At the same time, the Hoosiers peppered the opposing goal, recording nine shots of their own. Fortunately for Penn State, they have Kris Shakes in net, the reigning Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year. Shakes recently came up big saving the final penalty in a shootout with Ohio State to advance to the finals.
Shakes did all he could to keep the Hoosiers off the board, but a deflected shot from Sam Sarver caromed into the back of the net to give Indiana a one goal lead.
A goal to the good, the Hoosiers stayed on the attack in the second half, matching their first half total with another nine shots to their name. That said, as the game wound down, the Nittany Lions were well and truly on the attack, tallying 11 shots themselves in the second half alone.
As well as Shakes played in between the posts for Penn State, Indiana's JT Harms would not be outdone, keeping a clean sheet as Indiana walked away victorious. Fans rushed the field in Bill Armstrong stadium to celebrate an unprecedented 16th Big Ten title with their team, who now shifts their attention to the task ahead: The College Cup.
Indiana will need to continue their run of good form if they hope to hang their ninth National Championship banner.
