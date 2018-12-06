TheHoosier.com

This weekend's College Cup in Santa Barbara, Calif. will have a Big Ten flavor to it, with Indiana, Michigan State and Maryland comprising three of college soccer's final four.

IU (20-2-1) will take on Maryland (11-6-4) in the second semifinal matchup Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU. Hoosiers head coach Todd Yeagley isn't surprised to see the Terrapins or the Spartans among the contenders.

"The likelihood of it is slim, right, with the chances of bracketing and what not," Yeagley told reporters earlier this week. "But if you look at the quality of those teams when they're at full strength - Michigan State's obviously proven that the last couple of years, Maryland historically is a tough team. They got healthy, they got on a run. The chances of three in the bracket, it doesn't happen often. A little bit surprising, but not from the standpoint of the soccer piece."

Both IU and Maryland endured highly competitive contests in the past two months.

The two programs' lone regular season matchup saw Indiana win 2-1 in mid-October at Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington. They later met in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind., with Indiana taking that matchup on penalty kicks en route to winning the tournament title.

"At this point, there's not much thought to it," Yeagley said of facing the Terrapins for a third time. "It's familiarity, but when you get to this point - I think the first round or second, there's a little bit more into that, but at this point, I don't know. It feels different. I don't know why. But I don't think our guys have put much thought into it."

Indiana flew out to Santa Barbara on Wednesday to get acclimated to their new environment early. It's spent the last three weekends hosting an NCAA tournament game at Bill Armstrong Stadium as the No. 2 overall seed.

Based on Yeagley's comments, it shouldn't be much of an adjustment at all for the Hoosiers.

Yeagley said Meredith Field at Harder Stadium plays fast, just like Jerry Yeagley Field at Armstrong Stadium. The stadium itself has a capacity of 17,000, and Indiana's players are used to playing in front of large crowds. Making its second-consecutive and NCAA record 20th College Cup appearance overall, the stage isn't unfamiliar to the program either.

About the only thing that will take some getting used to is the weather with highs in the 60 and lows in the low 50s and upper 40s, according to the National Weather Service, compared to the mid-30s Indiana practiced in the day before its departure.

"Just a little bit of a temperature change, that's really the only thing," Yeagley said. "And yet, when that sun goes down out there, it typically does drop. The Friday night game for us should be really comfortable, and if we're fortunate enough to advance, the (championship) game is at 5 (p.m. pacific time), so most of the game will be under the lights. I think that's a good chance for this year."

Should IU advance, it would face the winner of Michigan State vs. Akron in Sunday's championship game at 8 p.m. ET.

NOTES

Indiana is making back-to-back College Cup appearances for the first time since the 2003 and 2004 seasons ... The Hoosiers improved to 91-32-5 (.730) all-time in NCAA Tournament matches with last week's Elite Eight win over Notre Dame. The winning percentage and victories are both NCAA records ... 20 victories is most in a single season for the program since 1999 when it went 21-3 ... Sophomore goalkeeper Trey Muse has 30 career shutouts, tied for fifth-most in school history.