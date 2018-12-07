TheHoosier.com

Indiana's quest for a ninth championship will have to wait another year.

The Hoosiers fell to Maryland 2-0 late Friday night in the College Cup semifinals at Harder Stadium in Santa Barbara, Calif, ending their 2018 season.

Sophomore midfielder Matt Di Rosa secured the Terrapins' first goal, delivering a strike on the receiving end of a corner kick in the 37th minute that appeared to deflect off IU redshirt senior midfielder Corey Thomas.

Junior defender Donovan Pines, who like Di Rosa rarely found the back of the net prior to the College Cup, gave Maryland its insurance goal with a toe tap off a free kick in the 80th minute which went through the legs of IU sophomore goalkeeper Trey Muse. Maryland's second goal of the game was also just Pines' second all year.

Although Indiana out-shot Maryland 15-10, the Hoosiers registered fewer shots on goal with 3 to the Terrapins' 4.

The Terrapins also avenged earlier losses to IU this year: A 2-1 decision in the regular season and going down on penalty kicks in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

The No. 2 overall seed in this year's tournament, IU finishes its 2018 campaign with 20-3-1 overall record after making its 38th-consecutive NCAA tournament appearance. It is now 15-5 all time in College Cup national semifinal matches.