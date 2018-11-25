No. 1 Indiana blanked No. 20 air force 2-0 on Sunday at Bill Armstrong Stadium to advance to the Elite Right.

It marks the Hoosiers' second consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals and 27th overall in program history. They will host the winner of No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 13 Virginia next weekend.

Senior defender Timmy Mehl began the scoring with a header off a free kick by senior midfielder Trevor Swartz.

Swartz also assisted on Indiana's second goal, sending a cross in to senior forward Austin Panchot who finished from the right side in the 40th minute.

Sophomore midfielder Justin Rennicks returned from U.S. U-20 Men's National Team duties and logged three shots - one on goal - in 62 minutes for the Hoosiers.

Air Force tallied nine shots to Indiana's 13 but landed only one on goal compared to Indiana's four. Defender James Sims nearly got the Falcons back into the game late but his shot hit the crossbar in the 86th minute. Less than 30 seconds later, defender Aaron Uribe fired off another shot that sailed high.

Sophomore goalkeeper Trey Muse's clean sheet gave Indiana its 14th shutout on the season.