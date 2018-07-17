Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Indiana's athletic programs on the men's side had an impressive year by at least one publication.

With the complete Capital One Cup standings in the books, IU's men's program finished 15th nationally in their standings.

That ranks behind only Ohio State (4th) and Michigan (8th) in the conference.

The 2017-18 year on the men's side was highlighted by a national runnerup finish in soccer and a third place finish nationally for the swimming and diving team.

Todd Yeagley's soccer team earned 18 wins and six ties leading up to the national title game, finally falling 1-0 to Stanford in double overtime to suffer their only defeat of the season.

Additionally, baseball finished with a 40-19 overall season, earning a bid to the Austin Regional before falling 3-2 in an elimination game against Texas.

The Capital One Cup divides scoring for sports in two groups - Group 'A' and Group 'B'.

Points are weighted more heavily to Group 'B', which includes only football, basketball, baseball, soccer and lacrosse.

Group 'A' includes additional sports like track and field, golf, tennis, swimming & diving, wrestling, fencing, etc.

First place nationally in a Group 'B' sport earns 60 points, followed by 36 points for second, 30 for third and 24 for fourth, with a decline to three points for 10th.

Group 'A' sports earn 20 points for a first place finish, followed by 12 points for second, down to one point for 10th.

