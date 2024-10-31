Indiana men's basketball Q&A: Guard Myles Rice

Advertisement

in other news

Indiana's Yarden Garzon named to Cheryl Miller Award watchlist

Indiana's Yarden Garzon named to Cheryl Miller Award watchlist

Indiana women's basketball forward Yarden Garzon has been named to the Cheryl Miller Award watchlist.

 • Zach Browning
Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako named to Julius Erving Award watchlist

Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako named to Julius Erving Award watchlist

Indiana men's basketball forward Mackenzie Mgbako has been named to the Julius Erving Award preseason watchlist.

 • Zach Browning
Indiana's Oumar Ballo named to Naismith Player of the Year watchlists

Indiana's Oumar Ballo named to Naismith Player of the Year watchlists

Indiana men's basketball's Oumar Ballo has begun to rack up the preseason recognition.

 • Zach Browning
Game Week Q&A: OL Trey Wedig, DL Tyrique Tucker, DB D'Angelo Ponds

Game Week Q&A: OL Trey Wedig, DL Tyrique Tucker, DB D'Angelo Ponds

Indiana football OL Trey Wedig, DL Tyrique Tucker and DB D'Angelo Ponds spoke with the media on Tuesday.

 • Zach Browning
Indiana's Kurtis Rourke among Davey O'Brien Award Quarterback Class of 2024

Indiana's Kurtis Rourke among Davey O'Brien Award Quarterback Class of 2024

Indiana football quarterback Kurtis Rourke has been named to the Davey O'Brien quarterback class of 2024.

 • Zach Browning

in other news

Indiana's Yarden Garzon named to Cheryl Miller Award watchlist

Indiana's Yarden Garzon named to Cheryl Miller Award watchlist

Indiana women's basketball forward Yarden Garzon has been named to the Cheryl Miller Award watchlist.

 • Zach Browning
Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako named to Julius Erving Award watchlist

Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako named to Julius Erving Award watchlist

Indiana men's basketball forward Mackenzie Mgbako has been named to the Julius Erving Award preseason watchlist.

 • Zach Browning
Indiana's Oumar Ballo named to Naismith Player of the Year watchlists

Indiana's Oumar Ballo named to Naismith Player of the Year watchlists

Indiana men's basketball's Oumar Ballo has begun to rack up the preseason recognition.

 • Zach Browning
Advertisement
Published Oct 31, 2024
Indiana men's basketball Q&A: Guard Myles Rice
circle avatar
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Twitter
@ZachBrowning17
Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

Indiana men's basketball guard Myles Rice spoke with the media on Thursday.

Below is his full Q&A.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

Advertisement
Indiana
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement