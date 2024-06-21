Indiana makes 2025 forward Trent Sisley's final 5
Class of 2025 four-star wing Trent Sisley cut his list of potential suitors down to five schools on Friday.
Joining Indiana in Sisley's final five are Iowa, Notre Dame, Michigan State and Purdue, the top-70 forward announced.
Sisley has upcoming visits scheduled for many of the schools in top five, including Indiana. Sisley will be in Bloomington the weekend of Sep. 20 to visit the Hoosiers.
Sisley has long been a top priority target for Indiana.
The 6-foot-7 forward has enjoyed much success on the AAU circuit this spring, playing for Indiana Elite.
Sisley has averaged 13.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 13 games for Indiana Elite on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, while shooting 60% from the floor.
Sisley was in Bloomington last weekend playing with Heritage Hills High School at Indiana basketball's teamp camp. There, Sisley posted a 48-point performance in a game.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board