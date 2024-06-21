Class of 2025 four-star wing Trent Sisley cut his list of potential suitors down to five schools on Friday.

Joining Indiana in Sisley's final five are Iowa, Notre Dame, Michigan State and Purdue, the top-70 forward announced.

Sisley has upcoming visits scheduled for many of the schools in top five, including Indiana. Sisley will be in Bloomington the weekend of Sep. 20 to visit the Hoosiers.