 TheHoosier - Indiana loss caused by too many offensive mistakes
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-18 18:40:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Indiana loss caused by too many offensive mistakes

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana came into week three looking to leave Memorial Stadium with a top 10 win. Unfortunately, it was another loss to a ranked opponent.

The Hoosiers, however, didn't lose... they beat themselves.

It was another game in which Indiana looked to get a signature win and it was another game in which the Hoosiers failed to do so.

"Yeah, it's a little adversity. Just like I shared with our guys in the locker room a few minutes ago. You got to look yourself in the mirror, look yourself in the eye, you got to stand up and take responsibility," IU head coach Tom Allen said. I got to own the 1-2 start. I'm the head football coach of this football team."

Indiana now sits at 1-2 and still has three ranked opponents on its schedule.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}