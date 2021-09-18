Indiana loss caused by too many offensive mistakes
Indiana came into week three looking to leave Memorial Stadium with a top 10 win. Unfortunately, it was another loss to a ranked opponent.
The Hoosiers, however, didn't lose... they beat themselves.
It was another game in which Indiana looked to get a signature win and it was another game in which the Hoosiers failed to do so.
"Yeah, it's a little adversity. Just like I shared with our guys in the locker room a few minutes ago. You got to look yourself in the mirror, look yourself in the eye, you got to stand up and take responsibility," IU head coach Tom Allen said. I got to own the 1-2 start. I'm the head football coach of this football team."
Indiana now sits at 1-2 and still has three ranked opponents on its schedule.
