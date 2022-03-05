Indiana loses to Purdue 69-67, Boilermakers split regular season series

Indiana's chance at the NCAA Tournament again took a hit here with the heartbreaking loss.

The Hoosiers fought their tail off by great performances from Xavier Johnson, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Miller Kopp, but in the end, the Boilermakers found a way to finish the game.

In a game that would have likely gotten Indiana back on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bracket, the Hoosiers fell short in today's loss against in-state rival Purdue, 69-67.

The Hoosiers started off the game pretty equally with Purdue matching the Boilermakers in points and actually had the score tied at 14 once the under-12 media timeout with big shots coming from Race Thompson and Parker Stewart.

Once we came back from that break, Purdue went on a huge 10-0 run taking advantage Indiana's poor shooting during that stretch.

The offense just felt like a slow unravel for the majority of the first half.

Purdue was showing more effort in nearly every aspect of the game, which included Indiana being outrebounded 18-15 giving the Boilermakers eight second chance points with the Hoosiers having zero of them

Things looked even more concerning when Parker Stewart received a dead ball technical foul which would bump the Purdue to thirteen points at around the 4:15 mark right when it felt Indiana was getting in some sort of rhythm.

However, at the 2:31 mark, Indiana finally seemed to find that rhythm and settle in on both ends as they went on a 9-0 run to close the half hitting five of their last seven field goals.

During that stretch, it was the play of Xavier Johnson, who at the half had eight points, that was sparking this run from Indiana.

When the first half had ended, Indiana actually had a better made field goal percentage with the Hoosiers shooting 40 percent compared to Purdue's 39 percent.

Purdue led 33-29 at the end of the first half.

About twenty seconds into the second half, Indiana's most consistent player, Race Thompson, picked up his third foul and went straight to the bench after pleading with Mike Woodson to not take him out.

The good news for Indiana, Xavier Johnson continued to build on his excellent first half performance and Trayce Jackson-Davis was a lot more active. Both Johnson and Jackson-Davis were playing so well of each other.

About halfway through the second half, Indiana would take a three point lead.

Miller Koop was hitting the open shots and West Lafayette native Rob Phinisee was stepping up when Johnson was on the bench due to cramping.

The lead would continue to bounce and with the last three minuets Indiana would continue to battle.

Down two with about 17 seconds remaining in the game, Parker Stewart had a chance to take the lead with a wide open look from behind. He would go onto to miss that shot thus forcing Indiana to play the foul game.

Indiana would have another chance to either tie or hit the game winning three after two missed free-throes from Purdue forward Trevion Williams.

With the ball in Xavier Johnson's hands driving the length of the floor the last 4 seconds, Johnson elected to try and draw the foul instead of working to get a clean look. A choice that was very odd from a guy that gave Indiana so much life the majority the game.

Purdue would defeat Indiana in both team's final regular season game 69-67 behind Eric Hunter Jr.'s 17 points.

Xavier Johnson led Indiana in scoring with 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting. He also had only 2 turnovers out of Indiana's 9 total.

The loss can be summed up with many different factors, being outrebounded and giving up too many second chance point opportunities being one of the main causes.

But in reality, Indiana just did not do what they have struggled all season to do and that is find a way to finish.

With the loss, Indiana finished the regular season 9-11 in the Big Ten and 18-12 overall.

The Hoosiers now will rely on a great run in the Big Ten Tournament to have any hope to make the NCAA Tournament.

