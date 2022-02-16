Indiana loses momentum down the stretch in last minute loss to Wisconsin

Indiana's 10-0 scoring run early in the second half gave the Hoosiers a seven-point lead over No. 15 Wisconsin, tying its largest lead of the game. The home crowd's energy during the surge seemed to provide enough momentum for IU to pull away from the Badgers and seal the win.

However, IU's lead evaporated down the stretch as Wisconsin scored eight unanswered points in the final two minutes and won 74-69 on Tuesday night. The late comeback victory earned Wisconsin the regular-season two-game sweep over the Hoosiers. The Badgers last achieved this feat during the 2019-20 season.

Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had a career-high six assists and repeatedly passed to open teammates on the perimeter after drawing multiple defenders to him at once. However, only one of IU’s final ten field goal attempts fell to close out the game.

"Him (Jackson-Davis) being so unselfish, he kept letting the ball come out," head coach Mike Woodson said during the postgame press conference. "We just couldn't make shots."

Despite the Hoosiers missing numerous shots as the clock winded down, the Badgers kept IU within striking distance by turning the ball over and missing free throws that would have put the game out of reach in crunch time.

Jackson-Davis passed to point guard Xavier Johnson with under 30 seconds remaining, and he missed what would have been a go-ahead 3-pointer. The senior shot just 3-of-16 from the field and 1-of-6 from behind the arc.

"He (Johnson) had shots; didn't make them," Woodson said. "We just couldn't make shots coming down the stretch."

Wisconsin was in the double-bonus by the time IU was forced to foul after Johnson’s miss. Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis had the opportunity to make it a two-possession but missed his first free throw at the foul line.

He bounced back and sank the second, putting to rest any musings of IU dribbling down the court and scoring a game-winning 3-pointer. With overtime still on the line, Woodson drew up a play for Parker Stewart to receive the ball on the inbounds play with twenty seconds left.

The redshirt senior had nowhere to go after catching the inbounds pass, forcing up a last-second off-balance shot that missed the mark, cementing the win for Wisconsin.

"We just froze," Woodson said. "I thought the play before that that X took the three, I thought big fella was in a good position to make the play, but he threw it out to X because he thought X was open on the three-point line."