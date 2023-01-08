Here is a recap of Indiana's disappointing loss to Northwestern.

Simply put, Indiana showed hardly any fight in this one. They lost at home to Northwestern 84-83.

This was the first game without senior forward Race Thompson, who injured his knee at Iowa. It was announced over the weekend that he would be out indefinitely.

Indiana returned home after a brutal road loss at Iowa to play the Northwestern Wildcats, who had been playing really well thus far this season.

Indiana win the tip but immediately turnover it over. However, the Hoosiers were about to get the first points of the game with a Jalen Hood-Schifino three off a Trayce Jackson-Davis assist.

Pretty back-and-forth int he first sequence of play. Hood-Schifino, other than a couple of turnovers, started off the game really well. Had 7 points thus far.

At the 15:20 mark, Northwestern lead 12-9. Refs were letting them play.

Out of the timeout, Northwestern would go on a quick 10-0 run that forced Mike Woodson to call a timeout.

Malik Reneau would check in and score his first buckets of the game. He replaced Jordan Geronimo.

Northwestern would continue their run however, extending the lead to 25-13 at the 11:35 mark. Indiana was not doing a great job closing out on the Wildcats. Giving them too many open looks.

Freshman guard CJ Gunn checked in after the timeout.

Indiana at this point simply had no answers for Northwestern. The Wildcats were hitting everything and making Indiana look clueless on the defensive end.

At the 8:42 mark, Woodson would be forced to call another timeout as the Northwestern lead was up to 32-17.

Indiana had absolutely zero energy.

However, out of that timeout, Indiana finally woke up and plays by CJ Gunn, Malik Reneau, and Miller Kopp brought some energy to the Hoosiers.

At the 6:34 Northwestern lead 34-24.

Indiana's defense started to really clamp up this next stretch. However, there was absolute horrible call on Jalen Hood-Schifino that got Northwest at the line. The Big Ten were again showing why they are wildly inconsistent.

Speaking of Hood-Schifino, he continued to make plays for Indiana. He was up to 12 points as Northwester only lead 37-32 at the end of the last media timeout.

CJ Gunn checked out at the 1:00 mark. Really good minutes from the freshman guard.

Indiana would be able to get one more bucket out of Jackson-Davis before the half but Northwestern would have a dunk at the buzzer. Took the air out of the building for a moment.

At the half, Northwestern lead 41-34.

The start of the second half pretty much mirrored how the first half was. Northwestern was playing with energy and sense of urgency and Indiana was not. Just an absolute pathetic performance for the Hoosiers.

Jordan Geronimo looked complete lost out there so Woodson pulled him less than 90 seconds into the half.

It took Indiana a near 4 minutes to score their first basket of the half. Reneau would score the first two points of the half.

At the 15:59 mark, Northwestern lead 49-36.

Indiana's ball screen defense was nonexistent, which was the main thing killing them on the defensive end. Northwestern was scoring so easily because of it.

The lack of effort for Indiana at this time was so concerning.

Wildcats lead 55-43 with 12:42 left.

Indiana would hit their next 5-of-7 field goals but the defensive effort was just not there.

Northwestern lead 59-47 at the 11:30 mark.

A few minutes would go by and Northwestern would continue to carve this poor Indiana defense up.

However, after a gritty effort on back-to-back plays, Trey Galloway would cause havoc on the guards of Northwestern forcing them to turn the ball over.

Indiana has built momentum but still trailed 65-57. Indiana needed a big run here. 8:22 left in the game

That run did not come, Indiana had no answers to Northwestern.

Indiana was playing a "trade buckets" game with Northwestern, which was not the game needed from Indiana. The needed defensive stops, and that just did not happen.

Northwestern lead 76-63 with 3:53 left.

Indiana showed a little bit of fight the last 2 minutes, getting the game back to a 2-3 possession game. Hood-Schifino would make some tough buckets to keep them in this one.

However, Northwestern would make their free throws and go on to stun Indiana 84-83 at home. Trey Galloway hit a half court shot at the buzzer.

The leading scorers for Indiana were Jalen Hood-Schifino with a career high 33 points on 12-of-17 shooting which included 5-of-7 from behind the arc. Trayce Jackson-Davis also had a double-double of 18 points and 24 rebounds, a new career high in boards.

The supporting cast of for Indiana was nonexistent. Northwestern was lead by guard Boo Brie with 26 points.

Indiana shot 52% (32-of-62) and surprisingly out-rebounded Northwestern 40-32. Indiana had a total of 16 turnovers compared to Northwestern's 7. The wildcats scored 25 points off those turnovers.

Overall, this performance from Indiana was pathetic. Yes, they may be without two senior starters in Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson, but a loss like this cannot happen in the Big Ten.

Indiana's big ten championship hopes are gone at this point. This team needs to get it figured out ASAP.

Indiana drops to 10-5 on the season, 1-3 in the Big Ten. They plays at Penn State on Wednesday.