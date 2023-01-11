"It ain't rocket science; you've got to work harder. You've got to work harder," Woodson said. "I think they've outworked us the last two games, even though you just said it, we got off to a great start at Iowa, I think, and we didn't sustain it because the second half they outworked us. I mean, it's something that we've got to continue to work. It's not going to -- nobody is just going to hand-deliver you wins. We've got to go earn a win. We've got to go to Penn State now and see what we're made of."

A main reason for the lack of success has been the inability to start fast and close games out. Indiana has struggled with responding to runs by other teams throughout games as well as difficulty taking the first punch from the opposing team.

In the last two years under Woodson, Indiana has a combined record of 4-11 on the road and 3-8 in Big Ten play.

"I've said this from day one, you have to have a different mentality when you go on the road," IU head coach Mike Woodson said this week on his weekly radio show. "When you talk about winning a big ten title you have to win at home and figure it out on the road . . . we have to pick up the pieces and figure it out."

Now 3-5 in their last eight games, the Hoosiers have dealt with significant injuries that have changed the trajectory of the season. However, there is still a lot of season left and in order to hit some of the goals they had at the start of the year, Wednesday's road matchup is a significant point in which the inconsistent play can be turned around.

Indiana is riding a two-game skid as it heads to Penn State on Wednesday night and is looking to win away from Assembly Hall for the first time since Nov. 20 when it won at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. You have to go back to Nov. 18 when Indiana beat Xavier to find its only true road win on the season.

Penn State (11-5; 2-3) is coming off of two losses by double-digits in Big Ten play -- to Michigan and Purdue. But, it has wins over Michigan State and Illinois. The Nittany Lions bring with them a versatile skillset and a lineup that Indiana hasn't seen much of this season; the true 'small-ball 4.'

Penn State plays just one player in its rotation taller than 6-foot-8 and Seth Lundy is a veteran senior with 75 starts under his belt who has mastered the small-ball 4. He is 6-foot-6 and shoots 40.2 percent from three on 2.2 made 3s per game.

in total, the Nittany Lions make 10.7 3s per game -- 4th in NCAA -- and shoot 38.3 percent from deep -- 28th in NCAA. 42.9 percent of their total points come from there.

"They play small-ball," Woodson said of Penn State. "They have a center that is 6-foot-5, 6-foot-6. So we have to make sure, going in, that we're locking in with our defensive schemes and see where it leads us."

Indiana has struggled at times with guarding the three but is allowing a league best 25.7 percent of opposing points from three in conference play.

Indiana's defense hasn't been up to par in the last month, however. The last three halves of basketball, Indiana has given up 51, 41 and 43 points and that doesn't include the string of games between Nebraska, Arizona and Kansas earlier this year when they gave up halves of 39, 46, 43, 44, 40 in a row.

Part of that has been due to the absence of Xavier Johnson and now Race Thompson -- two of the leaders on the defensive end of the floor for Indiana.

"Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson are sitting on the sideline, and X has been out a while now, who anchors in guarding the ball coming up the floor and does a lot of pretty good things defensively for us," Woodson said following IU's loss to Northwestern. "That's why we're struggling a little bit defensively. We've got two starters that are sitting on the sideline, and I'm reaching trying to figure out who's going to replace that."

Not only will Lundy be an issue for Indiana's defense, so will All-Big Ten guard Jalen Pickett. Pickett is averaging 17.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. He has one triple-double this season and three other double-digit rebound games. He also has nine games with at least seven assists and is extremely efficient with the ball. His 3.77 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks fourth in the country.

“They’ve got a guy named (Jalen) Pickett that kind of drives the car. He kind of gets everybody involved," Woodson said. "... He runs everything for their ballclub. So we’re going to have to do a job on him. But not get so locked into him to the point where we let the 3-point shooters get loose, because they take a lot of threes.

"It’s going to be a game that we’ve got to stay committed on the defensive end, because they can score points if you let them. And hopefully we’re making shots like we’ve been making here, of late."

Tonight's matchup is critical for Indiana in order to get over the midseason bump in the road.