Indiana looking for better energy from starters as unit stays intact

"We were flat," IU head coach Mike Woodson said on his weekly radio show on Monday. "I always think our guys are ready to play and sometimes you get punched in the mouth and don't respond. And it was probably the first game all year were they came out and hit us and we didn't respond. Even the guys who came off of the bench couldn't get us going."

Now, as Indiana comes off of its worst loss of the season in an 18-point beatdown against Michigan, the questions around a potential lineup change continue to arise.

While both players have started all but one game, there are now more questions than answers when it comes to how that duo fits into their starting roles.

When Indiana landed commitments from Parker Stewart and Miller Kopp, it seemed as though the team had figured out its shooting issues from years past but also added two starters.

IU's starters were outscored 17-9 to start the game against Michigan and then 14-6 to open the second half. That's a 31-15 deficit from a staring five that has a ton of talent and experience. IU's bench was non-existent as well, getting outscored 17-8. None of Indiana's starters had a better +/- than -7.

"No, not really," Woodson said regarding potential changing his starting lineup. "In our last seven games, our starters have been awful from a +/-... but it's not about who starts the game, and I have to get these guys up for these games...

"I'm not in any panic mode or anything like that. Bottom line, it's about who's finishing games, not starting the games"

In Big Ten play, Miller Kopp is averaging just 4.3 points per game while shooting 34.1 percent from the field. He is attempting a career-low 4.6 shots a game and also a career-low 2.3 3's per game.

Following his 28-point performance against Syracuse, Kopp has scored just 55 points in 12 games and none in double-figures. Eight of those 12 games have seen him score five or less points.

For Parker Stewart, he has been inconsistent at times this season, but his shot making ability outweighs anything else. He is shooting 45.8 percent from three this season.

But, Stewart and Kopp have a similar skillset and ability on the floor. Neither are slashers or scorers off of the dribble. Neither are terrific rebounders and both are just average if not slightly below average defenders.

"The way teams are playing us, they know that they can make shots if they're open." Woodson said of Kopp and Stewart. "We've been normally good on the three-point line, but we let it get away tonight. That was the difference in the game I thought (Sunday)."

Indiana was outscored 33-15 behind the three-point line against Michigan. It was three straight 3's by Stewart late in the second half that helped make that deficit a bit closer.

Against Purdue, Indiana's starters were outscored 19-10 in the first few minutes of both halves. IU's bench lifted the Hoosiers to victory, however, behind 20 points for Rob Phinisee.

"Our starting five the last two games has dug a hole. They've been pretty good all year, but our bench bailed us out in the Purdue game, but tonight (Sunday) we just -- we got down so much," Woodson said. "We'd make runs and then we'd kill ourselves by giving the run back. When you make a run -- we haven't been down a whole lot this year like that, and when we have, we've gotten stops.

"Our starters have to pick it up and if not then I will have to make a decision if that is the case. But right now, no."

"It's honestly on us," IU forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said after the loss to Michigan. "That falls on us. It's our home court, and the starting five, we need to regroup and we need to figure that out because it's unacceptable honestly to come out with no emotion and no drive,"

With the inconsistency of the bench as well, Mike Woodson is keeping his rotation down to 8-9 players and has no thoughts of expanding that.

"We’ve been playing nine guys,” Woodson said on Monday. “I think that’s more than enough. We played nine guys against Purdue and we were just fine. I’m sticking to my nine, I may go 10 here or there, it all depends on what the game presents.”

Indiana looks to bounce back on Wednesday against a Penn State team that beat Indiana in Happy Valley earlier this season.