BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Saturday afternoon's NCAA Tournament first round matchup between 4-seeded Indiana and 13-seeded Fairfield was a "tale of two halves" according to Hoosier head coach Teri Moren. Leading by four points heading into the halftime intermission, Indiana had to make some changes during the break. Those changes, specifically on the defensive end of the floor, resulted in one of the Hoosiers' best individual halves of the entire season. Indiana outscored Fairfield 51-22 in the final 20 minutes on Saturday in Bloomington. The Hoosiers clamped down defensively in the second half, while Sara Scalia made history in Indiana's 89-56 win over Fairfield.

Advertisement

"They gave us everything in that first half," Moren said following the Hoosiers' win over the Stags. "We made some adjustments in the second half. With the adjustments that we made defensively, it was a tale of two halves." "We decided to switch everything one through five," Moren answered when asked what those halftime adaptations were. "We're not a team that does that. We're really proud of our players for being able to make those adjustments. That was the biggest adjustment we made." In the first half, Indiana attempted to fight through and around screens on the defensive side of the ball. That didn't work. Fairfield controlled the pace of most of the first half. The breakneck speed in which the Stags play at -- a tempo Indiana is more than comfortable with matching -- was giving the Hoosiers fits early on. The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference's Player of the Year, 5-foot-6 guard Janelle Brown, was the primary troublemaker for Indiana early on. She made her first five shots of the game -- two of which were from behind the 3-point arc -- and was able to consistently get into the lane, forcing Indiana's defense to collapse. That led to a lot of open looks from downtown for the Stags throughout the early stages of the game. Fairfield, a team that averages just under nine made 3-pointers a game, canned six long balls throughout the first two quarters against the Hoosiers on Saturday.

Armed with a four-point halftime lead, Indiana needed to force Fairfield to play in the half court offensively in the second half. The Hoosiers had to dial it in on the defensive end of the floor. "We had to lock in defensively," Scalia said relaying the message inside Indiana's locker room at halftime. "The biggest thing was we just had to lock in defensively and get out to the shooters and not let them knock down threes." "At halftime we understood was was required of us to win the game," Yarden Garzon echoed. "We locked down our defense and started to play like us (in the second half)." Fairfield scored 15 points in the third quarter and just seven points in the fourth. The Hoosiers held the Stags to 2-15 (13.3%) from 2-point range and 5-17 (29.4%) from deep in the second half. Indiana was able to control the tempo of the game coming out of halftime. The Hoosiers forced the Stags into tough shot after tough shot by keeping the paint off limits for Fairfield. The 56 points allowed by Indiana on Saturday is the fewest points the Hoosiers have surrendered in a game since they held Bowling Green to 35 points on Dec. 22 earlier this season. 56 points is also the second-fewest points Fairfield has scored in a game all season long. "The ball was sticking in the second half a little bit too much," Fairfield guard Janelle Brown said regarding the Stags third and fourth quarter struggles. "There was a lot of standing, we were very stagnant. The Indiana defense did a good job of shutting us down."

The second major halftime adjustment Indiana made on Saturday was making shots. Jokes aside, the Hoosiers shot 3-12 (25.0%) from 3-point range in the first half. In the second half, they went 7-14 (50.0%) from deep. The biggest contributor to the Hoosiers' second half success on the offensive end of the floor was fifth-year senior guard Sara Scalia. Scalia entered the NCAA Tournament as Indiana's second-leading scorer, averaging 16.2 points a game. On Saturday she didn't just pour in a game-high 27 points. The Stillwater, Minnesota native also set a new Indiana program record for points scored in an NCAA Tournament game. "Sara had a special afternoon," Moren said of the Minnesota transfer. "She's done the work. Anytime she shoots it, we believe it's going to go in." Scalia got off to a slow start out of the gates against Fairfield. She hit on just one of her first four 3-point attempts of the game. In the second half, Scalia found a groove. She looked like the player that broke the Hoosiers' single-season 3-point record earlier this year. After scoring nine-points in the first 20 minutes of the game, the fifth-year senior topped her first half scoring output in the third quarter alone. She drilled two of her four long balls in the frame, on her way to a 12-point quarter. On only two occasions throughout her two-year Indiana career has Scalia scored more than she did Saturday against Fairfield.