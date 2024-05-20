Taylor is the first Hoosier to win the award since shortstop Tyler Cerny was named the Big Ten Player of the Week in early April.

This is Taylor's second Big Ten Player of the Week award of the season and of his career. He was also selected the conference's player of the week back in late February earlier this season.

Rosemont, Ill. - Indiana left fielder Devin Taylor was named the Big Ten's Player of the Week on Monday afternoon, per a release from the conference.

Across three games last week for the Hoosiers, Taylor was incredible at the plate.

In a 2-1 weekend in Bloomington versus Michigan, Taylor hit .636 (7-11) at the plate with an on-base percentage of .714. The reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year also compiled a 1.545 slugging percentage over the weekend to go along with an unimaginable 2.259 OPS.

Taylor, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, collected 17 total bases over the weekend against the Wolverines. Taylor belted three home runs and tallied seven RBIs over the weekend too, helping Indiana to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

To close the season, Taylor has been on an unbelievable tear for the Hoosiers.

He homered in seven of his last 10 games -- including blasting five home runs over he last six games of the season -- and hit .429 (18-42) over the final three weeks of the regular season.

Taylor enters the Big Ten Tournament a likely lock to be selected to the first-team All-Big Ten this season. He leads the Big Ten in runs scored (61), is second in the conference in home runs (17), ranks fifth in the league in hits (77) and closed out the regular season with a .362 batting average, which also ranked inside the top-10 in the Big Ten.

No. 3 Indiana opens play in the Big Ten Tournament on Tuesday morning against No. 6 Purdue.