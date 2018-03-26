Spring practice has brought some unfamiliarity for Luke Timian.

The IU redshirt senior wide receiver is lining up on the outside rather than the slot, while sophomore Whop Philyor mans the slot position and redshirt junior Chris Gajcak at the opposite end of the field as a result of redshirt juniors Nick Westbrook and Donavan Hale still working their way back from injuries sustained last fall.

Then there's a much different role he's taking on. A normally quiet and soft-spoken player who has excelled at taking care of his own business is now tasked with speaking up amongst a relatively young position group this spring and heading into the fall.

"Just stepping up as a leader of the group, I'm taking that serious," Timian said.

Timian was a sure-handed target for Indiana quarterbacks Richard Lagow and Peyton Ramsey in 2017, recording the second-most receptions (68) for 589 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His single-season catch total last fall ranked sixth in program history.

So far, he's seen more press man coverage in practice than he likely did all of last year. Timian was primarily in the slot while Westbrook and Hale, when healthy, worked on the perimeter.

"I can see why people would label me as a possession receiver from last year," Timian said. "That was just kind of my role. Not a lot of deep routes - we went to Simmie on a lot of those - but this year that will definitely change."

IU head coach Tom Allen recognized the importance of Timian's elevated leadership this spring and made a point to sit down with him one-on-one to tell him.

"He's such a good player for us, makes so many good plays and does everything so right. My challenge to him is: Now lead," Allen said. "Don't just be taking care of you. He does a good job of taking care of Luke, which is step number one, but now as a senior, I need him to pull guys with him."

The Southlake, Texas, native is one of 17 upperclassmen on the Hoosiers' offense and one of five within his own position group. While the roster doesn't lack experience, Allen expects Timian to to bring along others outside of IU's receivers.

"And then ultimately, to the whole team," Allen said. "To me, that's the next step for him, to affect his teammates."

Timian has no particularly preference where he plays.

The greater focus is on getting acclimated to his more vocal role the next couple of weeks.

"I've gotten so many reps at playing the slot that we don't have that many guys right now and they're just trying to move me around and get me in different places," Timian said. "I'm just comfortable there and leading these guys."