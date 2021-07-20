Indiana lands 2022 safety Phillip Dunnam from Miami
The pipeline from Bloomington to Florida has produced another standout player for Tom Allen's Hoosiers, as Phillip Dunnam announced his commitment to the Hoosiers Tuesday afternoon.
The 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound athlete out of North Miami Beach High School told TheHoosier.com he was recruited by Indiana as a safety and he is ready to join the Hoosiers. Dunnam said defensive assistant coach Jason Jones extended the offer to him.
"He's a great man. He shows love daily, checks on me and mom, and is an all around great coach," Dunnam said.
Dunnam selected Indiana over the likes of Appalachian State, Central Michigan, Florida State, Howard, Kent State, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, Syracuse, Toledo, Wayne State, and Western Michigan.
He said the small town feel of Bloomington combined with the high number of players from the Sunshine State are what appealed to him.
"The small college town stands out to me. Also another thing about them is the roster and how they develop so many Florida boys into great young men. I’m looking forward to being another one of those men, Coach (Tom) Allen is awesome. I love him already, really easy guy to talk to from what I heard and know he does a great job on developing his players," Dunnam said.
Dunnam mentioned that while he has been recruited as a safety, he feels he can play anywhere on the defensive side of the football and that Indiana found a few things they liked about the Miami area standout.
"They loved my length and ball skills," he said.
With his commitment, Dunnam is the 13th commitment in the Class of '22 for the Hoosiers. And, he joins an already impressive defense that features commitments from linebackers Dasan McCullough and Kaiden Turner and corner backs Trevell Mullen and James Monds III.
"It's great. I can’t wait to team up with the Mullen brothers and take over," Dunnam said.
And, he has a message for the Indiana fans.
"Indiana, I’m here. I can’t wait to get to work and win the Big Ten Championship."
