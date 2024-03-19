After just one season with Indiana, junior center and former Ball State transfer Payton Sparks is re-entering the portal, according to a report from The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman on Tuesday afternoon.

Sparks appeared in 24 games for Indiana this past season, scoring 2.5 points and grabbing 1.8 rebounds last season. He made two starts, but played just 7.2 minutes a night in the most recently concluded season.

A former product of Winchester HS in Winchester, Ind., Sparks' career began at Ball State. In two seasons with the Cardinal program, he averaged 13.4 points and 8.6 rebounds a night over 62 games and starts.

Sparks committed to Indiana in March of 2023, citing Indiana as his "dream school" to play for growing up. He was the first domino to fall in the Hoosiers' offseason preceding the recently concluded season.