Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-02 20:33:49 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Indiana Junior All-Stars Fall 113-109 To Kentucky In Series Opener

V5jcnf3hjmfb3owr5byx
2019 three-star guard Armaan Franklin.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30The Indiana Junior All-Stars team fell just short of knocking off their Kentucky opponents in Louisville on Saturday afternoon, despite missing a handfu...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}