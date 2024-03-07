Two hours before tipoff of Wednesday night’s contest between Indiana and Minnesota, the chatter surrounding the Hoosier program about to take the floor had little to do with the players that would later compete in the contest. Instead, focus was centered on Mike Woodson – the third-year head coach who, after news broke of him securing a fourth season as the head coach of his proud alma mater, was gearing up to try and lead his team to a third straight victory for the first time in the calendar year. For the better part of the last couple weeks, the Hoosiers have looked to have a different energy about them on the floor. Defensively, Indiana is moving as one, playing with connection and cohesion that suggests the group has been together for a lot longer than it has been. On the other side of the ball, when playmaking decisions are handled with care and the offense emphasizes player movement, IU’s operation has resulted in more fulfilling possessions. One likely can’t help but wonder where this has been for most of the season. But in a year that looked destined for a hapless finish and resigned to an outcome that couldn’t come quick enough, Woodson entered Williams Arena – or as it’s more popularly known, the Barn – hoping to capitalize on the stretch of play that, for many reasons, can arguably be called its best. His Hoosiers vindicated that. For all intents and purposes, Indiana’s trouncing 70-58 victory over Minnesota was among its best. “I just thought it was a total team effort from the beginning,” Woodson said. He’d later make abundantly clear that he wasn’t in the mood to discuss his job security or the future of what the next iteration of his team could look like. His team, as he described it, is “in the thick of it,” and the focus has to remain on what’s left of this year. He’ll hope it more often continues has the appearance that resembles IU’s win over the Gophers. “Guys are committing themselves,” Woodson continued. “We’re playing now like we should have been playing.”

That’s been aided by more consistent performances across the board for IU. Kel’el Ware’s presence continues to make life difficult for opponents and easier on the Hoosiers, something NBA front office executives are certainly taking notice of. On a night when his 26 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks looked ho hum from multiple levels, he continued to answer questions about how he projects forward as an impact player at the next level. Certainly, Indiana is benefitting from it right now. Trey Galloway’s third career night of at 11 assists also earned him his first career double-double, pairing his productive night as the Hoosiers’ lead facilitator with 13 points on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting. In IU program history, just three others have accomplished the same feat – Isiah Thomas, Jamal Meeks and Michael Lewis being the others. For a one-time converted two-guard, that’s quite the sentence to be mentioned in the same breath as. While Galloway orchestrated a sizable chunk of the offense himself, he wasn’t alone. As a collective, Indiana’s 30 made field goals were accommodated by 28 total assists. “Everybody was sacrificing the ball and playing unselfish,” Woodson said. Mackenzie Mgbako’s case for best player on the floor can be disputed, too. As has become more apparent over the season’s longevity, his comfort at the college level has only deepened. His game has taken real, tangible, noticeable leaps forward that are coinciding with the Hoosiers’ best basketball they’ve put forward on this year. “When you think back to where we started with Mack, we just hung in there and he hung in there and kept working,” Woodson said. “He’s starting to blossom in front of us, man.”

And still, it may not have reached its final form just yet. After flushing a less-than-ideal start, Indiana put together a run of play to end the first half that suggested the tilt was there for the Hoosiers’ taking. And even as late in the season it is, to see IU strangle that opportunity and seize it for itself is something that felt foreign to a season embodying that same out-of-character nature. If taking vocal commentary at face value, Indiana knows that the Hoosiers’ 2023-24 campaign shouldn’t be considered the norm. Still, whether fairly or not, a seemingly growing portion of the supporters that breathe air and resource aplenty into the program haven’t felt that way when seeing the product put on the floor. It’s partially why the head coach is answering, or choosing not to answer, questions about the status of his own position despite the victory that just preceded it. But with the conference tournament lurking just a week away now, Indiana is finally showing what it could be fully capable of. That they know this season up until this point can’t be redone, but the ending is still under their control – if they so choose to take it. It was visible what they opted for Wednesday night, and they had fun doing it too.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYW4mIzM5O3QgaGVscCBidXQgbG92ZSB0aGlzLiDwn5iNPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LZWxlbFdhcmU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEtlbGVsV2FyZTwvYT4g8J+ZjCBAQW50Z290Y2xvdSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcWZ2ZWp5a2lJMSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3FmdmVqeWtpSTE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW5kaWFuYSBPbiBCVE4gKEBJ bmRpYW5hT25CVE4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW5k aWFuYU9uQlROL3N0YXR1cy8xNzY1NTg5OTkwOTUwNDg2MzU4P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=