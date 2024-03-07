Indiana is playing the way it should've been. Now, how far can they go?
Two hours before tipoff of Wednesday night’s contest between Indiana and Minnesota, the chatter surrounding the Hoosier program about to take the floor had little to do with the players that would later compete in the contest.
Instead, focus was centered on Mike Woodson – the third-year head coach who, after news broke of him securing a fourth season as the head coach of his proud alma mater, was gearing up to try and lead his team to a third straight victory for the first time in the calendar year.
For the better part of the last couple weeks, the Hoosiers have looked to have a different energy about them on the floor.
Defensively, Indiana is moving as one, playing with connection and cohesion that suggests the group has been together for a lot longer than it has been. On the other side of the ball, when playmaking decisions are handled with care and the offense emphasizes player movement, IU’s operation has resulted in more fulfilling possessions. One likely can’t help but wonder where this has been for most of the season.
But in a year that looked destined for a hapless finish and resigned to an outcome that couldn’t come quick enough, Woodson entered Williams Arena – or as it’s more popularly known, the Barn – hoping to capitalize on the stretch of play that, for many reasons, can arguably be called its best.
His Hoosiers vindicated that.
For all intents and purposes, Indiana’s trouncing 70-58 victory over Minnesota was among its best.
“I just thought it was a total team effort from the beginning,” Woodson said. He’d later make abundantly clear that he wasn’t in the mood to discuss his job security or the future of what the next iteration of his team could look like. His team, as he described it, is “in the thick of it,” and the focus has to remain on what’s left of this year. He’ll hope it more often continues has the appearance that resembles IU’s win over the Gophers.
“Guys are committing themselves,” Woodson continued. “We’re playing now like we should have been playing.”
That’s been aided by more consistent performances across the board for IU. Kel’el Ware’s presence continues to make life difficult for opponents and easier on the Hoosiers, something NBA front office executives are certainly taking notice of. On a night when his 26 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks looked ho hum from multiple levels, he continued to answer questions about how he projects forward as an impact player at the next level. Certainly, Indiana is benefitting from it right now.
Trey Galloway’s third career night of at 11 assists also earned him his first career double-double, pairing his productive night as the Hoosiers’ lead facilitator with 13 points on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting. In IU program history, just three others have accomplished the same feat – Isiah Thomas, Jamal Meeks and Michael Lewis being the others. For a one-time converted two-guard, that’s quite the sentence to be mentioned in the same breath as.
While Galloway orchestrated a sizable chunk of the offense himself, he wasn’t alone. As a collective, Indiana’s 30 made field goals were accommodated by 28 total assists. “Everybody was sacrificing the ball and playing unselfish,” Woodson said.
Mackenzie Mgbako’s case for best player on the floor can be disputed, too. As has become more apparent over the season’s longevity, his comfort at the college level has only deepened. His game has taken real, tangible, noticeable leaps forward that are coinciding with the Hoosiers’ best basketball they’ve put forward on this year.
“When you think back to where we started with Mack, we just hung in there and he hung in there and kept working,” Woodson said. “He’s starting to blossom in front of us, man.”
And still, it may not have reached its final form just yet. After flushing a less-than-ideal start, Indiana put together a run of play to end the first half that suggested the tilt was there for the Hoosiers’ taking. And even as late in the season it is, to see IU strangle that opportunity and seize it for itself is something that felt foreign to a season embodying that same out-of-character nature.
If taking vocal commentary at face value, Indiana knows that the Hoosiers’ 2023-24 campaign shouldn’t be considered the norm. Still, whether fairly or not, a seemingly growing portion of the supporters that breathe air and resource aplenty into the program haven’t felt that way when seeing the product put on the floor. It’s partially why the head coach is answering, or choosing not to answer, questions about the status of his own position despite the victory that just preceded it.
But with the conference tournament lurking just a week away now, Indiana is finally showing what it could be fully capable of. That they know this season up until this point can’t be redone, but the ending is still under their control – if they so choose to take it. It was visible what they opted for Wednesday night, and they had fun doing it too.
“We’re playing good basketball at the right time, which is good,” Galloway said. “But we can’t really focus on the past. We’ve just got to focus on the present and the future. We have to keep winning games.”
All that lies between Indiana and the conference tournament is the Hoosiers’ senior day matchup with Michigan State, which carries more significance than just signifying the end of tenure careers in Bloomington. There’s seed implications that could affect how early or how late the beginning of IU’s conference tournament run has its exposition. All told, Indiana has very nearly secured itself complete avoidance of a Wednesday night opening at the Target Center next week.
Perhaps it isn’t groundbreaking to understand that the idea of the Hoosiers possibly, just possibly, peaking at the right time is one of the leading storylines that emerged in IU’s penultimate regular season contest.
But to be holding this conversation in the first place, wondering for just how long this peak can extend itself when there looked to be none left just a short time ago, is remarkable in itself.
All that’s left to do is watch.
