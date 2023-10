BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Five-star center in the class of 2024 Derik Queen has reportedly cut his list of schools down to four. Indiana joins Houston, Maryland and Kansas in the five-star's final four.

Queen, the No. 3 ranked center in his class and No. 15 overall recruit according to the RIvals150 has long been a target for Mike Woodson and Indiana.

Out of Montverde Academy (Fla.), Queen's teammate Liam McNeeley committed to the Hoosiers earlier this month. McNeeley has been active on social media in trying to recruit his Montverde teammate to join him in Bloomington.

Queen has taken a visit to all of the schools listed in his final four.