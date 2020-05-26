Indiana continues to be involved deep in the recruitment for multiple 2021 and 2022 prospects and once again Tom Allen's persistence showed late Monday night when safety Daymon David of Reisterstown (Md.) Franklin released his top list of schools.

The six schools that made the cut were Michigan, Boston College, Miami, Louisville, Indiana and Oklahoma.

While Boston College has been involved in his recruitment for the longest of the six programs vying for his commitment, most of his other big offers have come within the last month. Already, David is extremely high on what Michigan can provide as he was extended an offer just six days ago.