MADISON, Wisc. – Things were snowballing for Indiana after 12 straight Max Klesmit Wisconsin points. With IU cutting a double-digit deficit to just seven early in the second half of Friday night’s game on a 9-0 run, he’d answered right back – and then some – to regain a firm control of the outcome that beyond the first five minutes, never seemed in doubt. He was feeling himself. CJ Gunn, however, wasn’t having any of it. Gunn raised his elbow to separate himself from the Badgers’ hot hand, and the Kohl Center erupted. A stoppage ensued and an official review came. Mike Woodson “didn’t think it warranted being kicked out of the game,” but reasoned he can’t control the official’s call. Tagged with a Flagrant 2 foul, the third such offense above a common foul in the past four games, Gunn’s night was over prematurely. By that point, so was any reasonable belief that Indiana would be exorcising a quarter century’s worth of demons in a building it’s lost 20 straight games in. Because through 19 chances this season, in the seven losses now tagged to Indiana’s name, there is no outstanding rebuttal to a string of bad luck or opposition success. Time and time again, there is only further digging of the Hoosiers’ hole in which they then reside in for the remainder of the evening. In hapless attempts at solving, the issues instead only compound. “We fought back as hard as we can, but it’s tough when you build that deficit and try to build it back,” sophomore forward Malik Reneau said. “We did it in the Purdue game, we did it in most of our losses.

“You’ve gotta be level-headed on the court. You just can’t let any small thing irk you on the court.” Reneau was one of Indiana’s only bright spots in Madison, where his 28 points helped soften the blow of a night to otherwise forget. Indiana now sits winless in six swings against Quad 1 opponents on a resume bare of a victory worth much significance to any postseason tournament selection committee. Outside of the marquee matchup at home with Kansas in mid-December, none of which have been particularly close either. Just this week, Indiana’s lack of discipline, toughness and resolve burned the Hoosiers to the tune of a 21-point defeat to an in-state arch rival on home turf. They leave Madison with their tails between their legs yet again Friday evening. The 91-79 final was the second closest the end margin has been in games of this caliber. It takes on many forms. Isolated incidents of poor behavior threaten to become a worrying trend, but lapses in defensive rotations showcase some of an opponent’s easiest buckets coming when the result is already in hand. Before a game goes final, Indiana’s body language tells the story of a team absent of any seeming interest to reinsert itself back into a contest, and opponents have repeatedly taken advantage of it. “We’ve got to figure out how to be one on the court,” Reneau said. “I feel like we’re kind of disconnected in some ways.” Zach Edey’s dive on a loose ball late in Tuesday night’s thumping was, largely, nothing more than a visual contrast of the disparity between the two sides. But moments where, with eight minutes still to go, Wisconsin’s AJ Storr cuts to the basket untouched and lays in a lob from Steven Crowl as three Hoosiers watch from the perimeter start to pile up throughout a game. An easy two here and a late closeout there means scoring gaps rest at 10 or 12 or 14 points versus a more manageable outcome to try and come back from. The 1.4 points per possession the Badgers converted upon was a season-worst mark for Indiana. “I feel like the disconnection starts when [opponents] go on their runs,” Reneau said, “and I feel like we start to not trust each other.”