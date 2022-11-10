Below is the full recap of Indiana's win over Bethune-Cookman.

The 13th ranked Indiana Hoosiers were able to earn their second victory of the year with a 101-49 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Indiana won the tip and the first bucket came from Trayce Jackson-Davis off an offensive rebound and put-back. He played very aggressive to start here.

Indiana would also start 3-of-3 at the line with Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson converting their opportunities. It was good to see Indiana start well at the line.

At the first media timeout, Indiana lead 12-10. Tamar Bates, Trey Galloway, and Malik Reneau would be the first Hoosiers off the bench. Xavier Johnson continued his early struggles with 2 turnovers before the first media. Indiana also started the game only 4-of-10 on made field goals.

Freshman forward Malik Reneau was the first second unit player to score taking three defenders to the post and scoring a tough bucket. He would show off his underrated court vision a few plays later finding Jordan Geronimo for the easy layup.

Reneau has been such a bright spot for this Indiana team early in college career. Jordan would also have a beautiful and smooth three in transition. Has really showed off his improvements he made over the summer.

Trey Galloway would also show off his improved range with back-to-back corner threes. From what we have seen in the exhibition games and tonight, he has been sneaky good shooting the three ball early in the season.

Under the 8 minute timeout, Indiana was on a 20-2 run the last 7:12 leading 29-12.

At the 3:11 mark in the first half, Indiana would be 5-of-5 at the line and already at 13 attempts from behind the arc converting on 6 of them.

Indiana would lead at halftime 49-23 behind Miller Kopp's and Jackson-Davis' 9 points. Kopp shot the ball so well in the first half going 3-of-5 including 3-of-4 from deep. Indiana also dished out 13 total assists and shot the three more times (16) than they did last game.

Bethune-Cookman would come out of the half with two easy buckets before Indiana finally woke up. Xavier Johnson would start off the second half hot with a three point basket and nice baseline dish to Jackson-Davis, who converted the And1.

After concerting a tough baseline jumper through contact, Jalen Hood-Schifino would be the first player to miss a free-throw for Indiana.

Indiana's defense was also really clicking as they did a great job forcing BCU to take tough, contested jumpers late into the shot clock.

Indiana's ball movement continued to shine in the second half as well. With as many easy looks Indiana was getting, you can tell how high the team chemistry is.

At the under-12 media timeout, Indiana was leading 69-39.

One of the best sequences of the game was a forced turnover caused by a Tamar Bates and Malik Reneau double-team which led to a Trey Galloway slam dunk in transition. Indiana's completely swarmed BCU tonight.

Jalen Hood-Schifino would head to the bench at the 8:26 mark. He had a real rocky showing scoring wise with 8 points on 2-of-8 shooting but did dish out 8 assists.

Under-8 media timeout, Indiana was leading 79-41. At that time, Indiana had 10 assists on 10 made field goals in the second half and had 23 assists on 28 made field goals for the game.

Backup players CJ Gunn, Logan Duncomb, and Kaleb Banks came in and played the last few minutes and showed some promise. Duncomb's basket around the rim got Indiana over the 100 point mark.

At the final buzzer, Indiana would win 101-49 and senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis would lead them with 21 points and 6 rebounds. Miller Kopp would also have a phenomenal game with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting including 4-of-6 from deep. Hood-Schifino would lead Indiana with 8 assists.

Other notable stats for Indiana including them having 41 rebounds compared to BCU's 19, go 21-of-22 at the line (95%), 10-of-42 from deep (42%), and dish out a total of 27 assists.

This was an overall well-rounded performance from the Hoosiers beofre they face their first real test next week at Xavier.

Indiana is 2-0 on the season.

