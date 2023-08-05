Indiana hoping a new philosophy upfront changes defense altogether
In previous seasons, Indiana's defense has had some productive tackling machines like Micah McFadden and current linebacker Aaron Casey. But the success of the linebackers didn't contribute to a prosperous defensive unit for Indiana the last two seasons where IU's defense ranked among the worst in the Big Ten.
Now, entering the 2023 season, Indiana is changing its philosophies in one specific area on their defense. Head coach Tom Allen added six transfers -- including Andre Carter, Marcus Burris and Philip Blidi -- to help rebuild the Hoosier defensive front. The goal? Be a more physical group capable of making more negative plays in the pass rush and run fits for opposing offenses.
"Really trying to get more height, bigger bodies," Allen said on Friday of what his goal was in recruiting new defensive linemen out of the transfer portal. "The twitch, to me, that's the ability to move laterally and very explosively to get off and get some knockback. We needed some mass."
With the added mass upfront -- only two of Indiana's 15 rostered defensive linemen are under 250 pounds -- assistant coach Paul Randolph is excited about the depth of competition across the line of scrimmage his position group has entering the 2023 s campaign.
"It's a lot of competition," Randolph said with a wide smile. "I think that's the best part of it. We have guys competing with each other. I think the best part of them competing with each other is they have grown into a really well-coached brotherhood.
"They understand that we are going to compete, we are going to help each other be the best. But we are also competing to play."
Randolph, who is entering his second season coaching the defensive line for Indiana, helped assemble the group with this goal in mind. He believes a more physical, productive defensive line still leads to opportunities for the defensive line. He calls it a "two-for-one."
"The linebackers are going to be great. If we’re doing that, the linebackers are going to pull one of them off of us at one point and now we’ve got to be ready to make the play," Randolph said. "I think we are athletic enough now to make the play when it’s presented to us. I tell my guys that we are going to make plays through our responsibility."
Returning defensive tackle Patrick Lucas -- who totaled 17 tackles in 2022 across 12 games last season -- says the new demands of the group are starting click after spring practices and summer workouts have contributed to the early days of Indiana's training camp.
"Coach Randolph harps on it," Lucas said. "So every time in our room they talk about that need to be physical, physical, physical. So it's all we hear. We are starting to take more to that and I'm glad we hear that because it makes my mind snap into needing to be physical. And, of course, we all like contact.
"I would say we haven't changed anything. We've been doing what we do since the Spring. All of our same drills. We've been working on how to get better at them and how to be more forceful in them and how to be more tough with our hands in them."
Blidi, who transferred to Indiana from Texas Tech in the winter months, was introduced to the new demands right away.
"Out the gate, Coach Allen, in front of the whole team made it clear -- and we know this among ourselves because we know who are -- the o-line and d-line are the defenders of this team."
Still, with so many new faces, there's concern about how it all fits and meshed together. A year ago, Indiana finished No. 11 in the Big Ten in sacks, totaling 20 on the season for 170 yards. Only Rutgers, Minnesota and Northwestern got to the opposing team's quarterback less often than IU did a year ago. But Carter -- who enters the season with more expectations than any of IU's incoming transfers -- is confident in his group.
"This is the best d-line that I've been a part of," he said. "Collectively, down the sides to the ability to play hard and have the discipline. ... A lot of transfer that are really looking forward to breaking out this season and having an ultimate repertoire of pass rush weapons in their bag.
"It's going to allow for them to make plays, but me to make plays [too]. They're not going to be able to key me, they're going to have to key everybody because they are playmakers."
Part of why Carter believes opposing offensive lines won't be able to key on himself -- or his teammates -- is because of the versatility of the group. Multiple players have the ability to line up in different spots. Some can play on either side on the edge. And the interior linemen can play both tackle and nose.
"I think there is a lot of depth. What you don’t know is that big Marcus Burris is actually d-end, too. Now, truthfully, it’s crazy because he is 287 pounds and he moves like he is 250. That depth between Andre being able to do both and Marcus Burris being able to do both inside and out, naturally, [Venson] Sneed is an outside-only guy. But to be able to move guys in and out and then inside they are interchangeable about also. My nose can play three techniques can play nose. That’s how we are creating depth at every position."
Allen knows there is pressure for his defense to be better in 2023 than it was in 2022 when Indiana went 4-8 or in 2021 when the Hoosiers went 2-10. So he's made changes to the philosophy of how he wants the "tone setters" to play, while still maintaining similar scheme principles.
"We added six transfers, which is a big number. We have gotten bigger, stronger there and encouraged by that group," Allen said. "They have to lead the way. The d-line and o-line need to be the tone setters for both sides of the football."
