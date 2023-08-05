In previous seasons, Indiana's defense has had some productive tackling machines like Micah McFadden and current linebacker Aaron Casey. But the success of the linebackers didn't contribute to a prosperous defensive unit for Indiana the last two seasons where IU's defense ranked among the worst in the Big Ten. Now, entering the 2023 season, Indiana is changing its philosophies in one specific area on their defense. Head coach Tom Allen added six transfers -- including Andre Carter, Marcus Burris and Philip Blidi -- to help rebuild the Hoosier defensive front. The goal? Be a more physical group capable of making more negative plays in the pass rush and run fits for opposing offenses. "Really trying to get more height, bigger bodies," Allen said on Friday of what his goal was in recruiting new defensive linemen out of the transfer portal. "The twitch, to me, that's the ability to move laterally and very explosively to get off and get some knockback. We needed some mass." With the added mass upfront -- only two of Indiana's 15 rostered defensive linemen are under 250 pounds -- assistant coach Paul Randolph is excited about the depth of competition across the line of scrimmage his position group has entering the 2023 s campaign. "It's a lot of competition," Randolph said with a wide smile. "I think that's the best part of it. We have guys competing with each other. I think the best part of them competing with each other is they have grown into a really well-coached brotherhood. "They understand that we are going to compete, we are going to help each other be the best. But we are also competing to play." Randolph, who is entering his second season coaching the defensive line for Indiana, helped assemble the group with this goal in mind. He believes a more physical, productive defensive line still leads to opportunities for the defensive line. He calls it a "two-for-one." "The linebackers are going to be great. If we’re doing that, the linebackers are going to pull one of them off of us at one point and now we’ve got to be ready to make the play," Randolph said. "I think we are athletic enough now to make the play when it’s presented to us. I tell my guys that we are going to make plays through our responsibility."

Returning defensive tackle Patrick Lucas -- who totaled 17 tackles in 2022 across 12 games last season -- says the new demands of the group are starting click after spring practices and summer workouts have contributed to the early days of Indiana's training camp. "Coach Randolph harps on it," Lucas said. "So every time in our room they talk about that need to be physical, physical, physical. So it's all we hear. We are starting to take more to that and I'm glad we hear that because it makes my mind snap into needing to be physical. And, of course, we all like contact. "I would say we haven't changed anything. We've been doing what we do since the Spring. All of our same drills. We've been working on how to get better at them and how to be more forceful in them and how to be more tough with our hands in them."

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer