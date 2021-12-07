Indiana Hoosiers open Big Ten play with huge win over Penn State

“It’s a great bounce-back game for us tonight,” Head Coach Teri Moren stated. “It was great to see the ball go in the basket, far greater than it did the other night against NC State.”

This is the fourth straight season where the Hoosiers have won their Big Ten opener, marking the women’s basketball team to have the longest streak in school history.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers took on the Penn State Nittany Lions in th first Big Ten game of the season Monday night in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, winning big, 70-40.

Indiana had all five starters score in double-figures. Junior Mackenzie Holmes led the Hoosiers with 16 points shooting 7-for-10 from the field. Holmes had six rebounds, one steal, and two blocks. Ali Patberg scored 15 points with three rebounds and two assists.

Senior Nicole Cardañdo-Hillary scored 14 points with seven rebounds, five assists, and five steals, having a bounce back game after a tough night against NC State.

“My mindset is always the same,” Cardañdo-Hillary explained. “I think it's just the difference if the shots fall in this game. I focus a lot on my defense and hopefully those shots end up falling.”

Cardaño-Hillary reached over 200 career 3-pointers, improving her career record to 202. This was the fourth game this season that Cardaño-Hillary had shot three or more from the top of the arc.

“Nikki is a shooter and she can shoot the ball anytime she touches it,” teammate Mackenzie Holmes stated. “She can miss seven and I’ll have confidence that she will make the eighth every time. I think she just has that mentality and that confidence and she knows we're confident in her. I don’t think anything changed, I just think they fell tonight and didn’t fall last night [Thursday night]. But I will take her shooting those shots any day.”

Key seniors Aleska Gulbe and Grace Berger also had a great night. Gulbe had 11 points with four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks and Berger scored 10 points with six rebounds, four assists, and one steal. Berger now has 1,099 points in her career, tied for 25th on the Indiana Hoosiers' all-time scoring record.

Throughout the game, Indiana did not let Penn State shoot any free throws and outrebounded the Lady Lions 37-24.

“Those shots in the game felt good and they were good shots,” Cardaño-Hillary stated. “I think it definitely helps when we get good ball movement and great passes and I think today we had quite a few of those. I think also our defense helps us get momentum for the offense. Focusing on that definitely helps on the offensive side.”

This was the fourth game during this season that the Hoosiers have shot 50 percent or better from the field.

"I'm really proud of our guys, how they bounced back after a really tough night the other night in terms of our lack of being able to score with any kind of ease," Moren added. "So, it's a great way to start out the Big Ten conference schedule."

Up next the Indiana Hoosiers will host the Fairfield Stags Thursday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will broadcast on Big Ten Network+.