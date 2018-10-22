TheHoosier.com looks at what media members are saying from both sides the day after the game.

Unable to overcome a handful of mistakes in key situations, IU finished short of pulling off an upset on Saturday, falling 33-28 to Penn State.

Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star: IU offense, defense gains undone by special teams gaffes in loss to Penn State

Offense: B

The score and the performance didn’t quite reflect one another. IU outgained Penn State 554-417. The Hoosiers (4-4, 1-4 in Big Ten) clocked 32 first downs to Penn State’s 20. Stevie Scott rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Peyton Ramsey and Michael Penix combined to throw for 330 yards, and even IU’s rotation between the two seemed to work well, until Penix was forced out of the game through injury. But for all the ways Indiana battered Penn State in the box score, the Hoosiers fell short where it mattered. A fumble ended a promising drive inside the Nittany Lions’ 25, and Ramsey threw an interception. A fourth-down miscue also wasted a scoring chance. Stacking up 554 yards of offense against a ranked team is encouraging. Doing so while only scoring 28 points is frustrating.

Play Of The Game

IU’s response to Penix’s injury, finishing the drive he started to take a 21-20 lead, felt like a watershed moment Saturday. Instead, the watershed came with what happened next. Jared Smolar’s kickoff was fielded at the Penn State 1-yard line, and returned all the way to the opposite end zone. When it was ruled Johnathan Thomas had stepped out of bounds at the IU 5, McSorley simply carried the ball in on the next play. The kickoff return changed momentum for good.

Mike Miller, HSR: Four things we learned from IU's loss to Penn State

1. Indiana seems no closer to winning these games

Saturday brought more of the same from an IU football program familiar with letdowns on a big stage.

Against a ranked, albeit beatable opponent, Indiana couldn’t get out of its own way. In failing to do so, Saturday felt like so many recent occasions when the Hoosiers had a chance to achieve the meaningful victory they crave, but ultimately fell victim to their own shortcomings.

The margins for error are always incredibly thin in these situations, yet Indiana has seldom proven that it’s able to rise to the moment and author the clean and convincing winning effort that it’s going to take to finally take the next step.

The latest instance on Saturday proved especially painful, given IU’s statistical advantage over Penn State and what happened just up the road in West Lafayette, where Purdue upset No. 2 Ohio State. Not only did the Boilermakers get the win, they ran away with it.

Indiana has flirted with such results, but that’s about it. Now, the Hoosiers will have to be especially locked in to go on the road Friday night at Minnesota and claim a much-needed win on a short week.

It’s going to take maturity, discipline and focus, qualities this team and this program have lacked when needed the most.

Murphy Wheeler, IDS: 'I’m tired of moral victories': IU fans offer perspective after Penn State loss

Aaron’s friend, Jon Stalker, who had seats about 10 rows ahead of Aaron, spotted him about 10 minutes before the game started.

“I think they’re going to win today,” Stalker said. “You gotta believe.”

"They’ll play with them in the first half,” Aaron said. “That’s IU football.”

Pre-game conversation in Row 27 was full of the usual IU talking points.

Should Michael Penix Jr. be the starting quarterback? Can IU ever win in the Big Ten East?

Is Coach Tom Allen the right guy for the job?

“With IU, it’s all about getting six wins,” Aaron said. “If we bring in a coach that can get six wins three years in a row, we’ll build a statue for him outside.”

A sliver of hope manifested itself at the end of first quarter when the Hoosiers had a 14-7 lead, but it was still the smallest, slightest sliver the Freeds could muster.

“Yeah, at least they’re competing today,” Nathan said.

But the familiar doom didn’t take long to return. When Penix Jr.’s 19-yard pass to Whop Philyor was called back for holding on third down and IU failed to convert the first down on the next play, it was as if air raid sirens went off in Nathan’s head.

“This is where bad stuff starts to happen,” he said.

David Eckert, BlueWhiteIllustrated.com: As late-game problems continue, Penn State finds a way to hold on

With just 49 seconds to work with, a holding penalty and a Shaka Toney sack on the first two plays ensured whatever the Hoosiers could muster afterward would be insufficient.

Penn State had finally closed out.

“It was huge,” said Amani Oruwariye, who was bested in one-on-one coverage against Davis on the play that gave Michigan State the win last week. “We've been meaning to try to get this finish in some of these games, and to be able to finish this game in a tough environment, we're just happy."

"Those last two games that we lost, it felt like we had the game in our hands especially last week,” Miles Sanders added. “We just didn't finish. We just needed to finish and execute."

On Saturday, Penn State’s defense came up with a stop that saved the Nittany Lions from a three-game losing streak.

But the late-game problem persisted.

The Nittany Lions have not scored in the last eight minutes of any of their last three games, while their opponents have posted a combined 27 points.

Penn State’s offense was once again a late-game culprit against the Hoosiers. Taking over possession with 4:35 to go after Scott’s interception, the Nittany Lions used only 29 seconds of clock while they went three-and-out, passing the ball three times.

“At the end of the day it’s about getting first downs,” Franklin said. “A few weeks before, a four-minute offense, we run the ball multiple times, don’t get a first down, take a little bit of time off the clock, so we wanted to be aggressive right there. We’ve gone back and forth with it and what we need to do. It comes down to getting first downs. Obviously this situation didn’t work either.”

Matthew Filipovits, Roar Lions Rior: Five Postgame Thoughts

1. Penn State got turnovers at very opportune times. Call it luck, call it whatever you want, but Penn State probably does not win the game without those turnovers. The Nittany Lions fell on three of their own muffed punts, had a pass fall into their laps off a deflection, and had a fumble rocket right into Nick Scott's stomach. After getting pretty unlucky with fumbles last week, this was a welcome sight.

2. The Penn State defense struggled mightily to slow down the Indiana offense, allowing 554 yards of total offense. Tom Allen's multi-quarterback look undoubtedly threw the defense off, but the unit still struggled after Michael Penix went down with an injury. Stevie Scott is an absolute wrecking ball — he tore up the Nittany Lion defense for 138 yards on 26 carries. Penn State needs to shore up that mangled defensive line going forward.

