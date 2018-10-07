TheHoosier.com looks at what media members are saying from both sides the day after the game.

Despite a 17-14 lead in the second quarter, the Hoosiers fell behind 28-20 at halftime before eventually losing 49-26 at Ohio State on Saturday.

Cameron Thompson, BuckeyeGrove.com: Ohio State defense struggling to find consistency

The first half was where the Buckeyes struggled to contain dual-threat quarterback Peyton Ramsey along with wide receivers Nick Westbrook and J-Shun Harris who both went for over 100 yards receiving in the game

The Buckeye's defensive performance left a lot to be desired and the offense was there to pick up the defense when they faltered when Dwayne Haskins had a career night with over 400 yards passing and six touchdowns. When talking to Jordan Fuller about the defense's performance, it all came down to just doing your job on the field.

"It was just not doing our jobs," Fuller said. "I felt like maybe we were trying to do too much. At halftime, we didn't really make any adjustments, it was just doing your job and playing hard for your teammates."

A lot can be said about the defense and how they can't seem to stop the big play. You could see that as an approach for the Hoosiers offensively when Ramsey would continue to test the Ohio State safeties and corners with throws down the sideline in man coverage.

When the safeties and corners are put on an island like that, a lot can happen. Pass interference calls can be apparent in jump-ball situations and the Buckeye defense was guilty of that throughout the game.

Fuller believes that that issue can be fixed through repetition and discipline and not just those two, but a host of different issues that the defense has to fix when entering the second half of their schedule and beyond.

"Sometimes it's a technique issue, sometimes it's a 50-50 ball that they might get," Fuller said. "Other times it's taking different angles, sometimes it's missing tackles. It's all a bunch of things, but we definitely got to shore those things up."

Jim Ayello, Indianapolis Star: Hoosiers 'weren’t going to back down' from Ohio State; take no moral victories in defeat

With less than two minutes to go in a game Indiana couldn’t win, Tom Allen was screaming his head off.

Down 49-26 to the unbeaten Ohio State Buckeyes, the Hoosiers coach was running up and down the Ohio Stadium sideline, waving his arms and shouting like a madman.

Before the clock showed zeroes Saturday evening in Columbus, Allen was hellbent on making something clear to his team. Though it came up short in its bid to upset the No. 3-ranked team in the country, it will not keep coming up short forever.

“My whole thing was we weren’t going to back down to anyone,” Allen explained in a fiery post-game news conference. “I wasn’t going to let anyone feel sorry for themselves. We’re going to finish. We’re going to look them in the eye, shake their hands and make sure they we know we respect them, but also know that we’re coming back. We ain’t going nowhere. This program is working hard to be special. That ain’t going to change.”

And with that, Allen slammed the table, screamed “LEO” (love each other) into the microphone and exited stage right.

Call it theatrics if you like, but the second-year coach was determined to make clear his team isn’t stuck in neutral. Despite losing to Ohio State for the 22nd-straight time, progress is being made at Indiana, Allen insisted. Take sophomore quarterback Peyton Ramsey, whom many believed wasn’t capable of effectively throwing the ball down field. In the first half, he torched the Ohio State secondary (17-of-29 for 239 yards) and finished with a career-high 322 yards and three touchdowns versus no interceptions.

Ramsey’s sterling effort combined with a pair of key turnovers forced by a young Indiana defense put the Hoosiers in a position many didn’t believe possible come halftime in Columbus: within striking distance of a national championship contender.

Patrick Mayhorn, Land-Grant Holy Land: Stock Market Report - Dumb wins still count!

Remember how every season, Indiana plays Ohio State pretty close for a half or so before Ohio State’s talent and depth ultimately helps them pull away? Us too! However, no matter how much we know that Ohio State has done this pretty much every year since the 90s, there’s still a little bit of fear when Indiana is still hanging around at halftime every year.

This year was no different. Indiana struck first, nearly took a ten point lead after forcing a Mike Weber fumble, and kept the game close for the entire first half, trailing just 28-20 after 30 minutes. Ohio State kicked off the second half with a massive 71-yard touchdown pass to Parris Campbell, and even with an Indiana touchdown cutting the lead to nine (2-pt conversion was no good), it never really felt in doubt in the second half.

A Terry McLaurin touchdown and a beautiful grab in the back of the end zone from Binjimen Victor in the fourth quarter sealed it officially, and after a scare in the first half, Ohio State locked up bowl eligibility, grabbing their sixth win and remaining undefeated. It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win. Let’s buy and sell some Buckeye stock!

Teddy Bailey, The Hoosier Network: ‘I don’t think we backed down at all:’ Indiana sees growth in loss to Ohio State

On the other side of the ball, Indiana’s offense showed signs of life that had not appeared until Saturday. Nick Westbrook caught six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown — four of his receptions were over 15 yards. Indiana’s receivers won matchups against Ohio State’s secondary, and IU’s offensive line bought enough time for Ramsey to find them. Compared to uninspiring offense against Michigan State and at times, Rutgers, the Hoosiers proved that they can competently stretch the field.

Indiana once again abandoned the run early. Freshman Stevie Scott broke out a 45-yard run on the game’s opening drive, but received only nine total carries. Ramsey threw the most passes of his career, finishing 26-of-49 for a career-high 322 yards and three touchdowns.

“It was definitely out of game plan,” Westbrook said of going downfield. “We saw that opportunity going throughout the week. We knew they’re struggling in their secondary and that’s where we thought we could exploit them. That’s where we saw opportunities. We have a great receiving corps. It just works out perfectly because if you just throw it up to any of us, we’re going to make the play.”

For the better part of its loss to Ohio State, there are elements that Indiana can replicate next week against Iowa. The Hoosiers stretched the field. They created three takeaways. They remained intact for significantly longer than last season’s defeat to the Buckeyes. A new, more realistic challenge awaits in the Hawkeyes.

“I don’t think we backed down at all,” defensive tackle Nile Sykes said. “I think it’s just a matter of executing the calls when we’re supposed to execute calls. In long-distance situations like 3rd-and-10, we’re supposed to be off the field if we execute the calls correctly. There were plenty of times where we kind of beat ourselves.”

Ohio State-Indiana | Ray Stein’s Bottom Line, Grades From A Zero-To-Five Basis

Fun (2)

It was a game kind of like the weather. What should have been a splendid fall day turned into a sticky affair, and there seemed to be enough angst in the air engulfing Ohio Stadium as there was humidity. The crowd was pretty drowsy at first, then agitated and finally pleased in a why-did-that-take-so-long? way.

Opponent (3)

The Hoosiers and QB Peyton Ramsey gave OSU fits for the first two quarters, but they don’t award prizes for a job half-completed. In that same vein, Indiana displayed a passing offense that knew how to spin some hits, but the defense had more than its share of clunkers. Tom Allen brings the juice, though.

Officiating (2)

It was no proud day for the officials, either, who whiffed on all sorts of chances for gold stars. The big swing-and-a-miss was calling Indiana’s deep throw in the third quarter a catch on review when not a single TV replay angle showed the receiver’s elbow landing inbounds. Chase Young was victimized by another iffy personal foul, too.

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.