TheHoosier.com looks at what media members are saying from both sides the day after the game.

Behind six touchdown throws from quarterback Nate Stanley , Iowa cruised to a 42-16 road win over IU on Saturday.

Rick Bozich, WDRB: After Iowa loss, Indiana's season will come down to Purdue -- again

The drama about whether Indiana will earn bowl eligibility will again drag into the season’s final weekend. The Hoosiers will be a five-win team or a six-win team, likely depending upon what they do against Purdue and coach Jeff Brohm Nov. 24.

The final result knocked Tom Allen’s team to 4-3, 1-3 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers will have three cracks (Minnesota on the road; Maryland and Purdue at home) to get the two wins they need.

Their defensive issues were substantial. IU was out-gained, 479-330.

Their offensive issues were enough that Allen was asked if he was considering replacing quarterback Peyton Ramsey with freshman Michael Penix, who can still play in two more games without losing his redshirt season. Allen said it was a move the coaching staff would discuss, especially after Ramsey threw a pair of interceptions and took two sacks.

"I just tried to force the ball in there a couple of times," Ramsey said.

But Indiana is more than just a quarterback change away from the middle of the Big Ten.

In losses to Michigan State, Ohio State and the Hawkeyes, Indiana has been outscored by 14, 23 and 26. That's not breaking through. That's business as usual.

"We just weren't good enough today," Allen said.

Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star: Report card: Hoosiers provide close to failing effort in loss to Iowa

DEFENSE: D-

The Hoosiers looked back on their heels from the opening drive. Penalties handed Iowa opportunities. Coverage breakdowns led to explosive plays, especially through the air. Missed tackles were an issue everywhere from the backfield to the end zone. There was a moment, after Indiana took a 3-0 lead on its opening drive, when things might have turned out differently. Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley sailed a sideline throw that senior safety Jonathan Crawford read and undercut. He snagged an interception inside the red zone and returned the ball out near the 50-yard line. It looked like Indiana was in business, in front of a crowd more than 40,000 strong. The play came back for a pass interference call, and Iowa scored on the next play. Allen said postgame he wasn’t sure if it was pass interference, and he might have had a point. It couldn’t change the past, though.

COACHING: D-

Allen wore the blame early and often in his postgame news conference, suggesting he simply didn’t have his team properly prepared for Iowa. That will apply particularly on defense, which can be seen one of two ways. The first: Indiana is young on defense, and there’s a danger of the Hoosiers slowing down on that side of the ball as the season progresses. The second: Allen’s defenses have proven capable of recovering from poor performances in the past, and the “standard” he talks about has been proven over two-plus seasons now, not 60 minutes. He will need to fix quickly, with Penn State up next.

Sean Mintert, IDS: Three takeaways from IU’s loss to Iowa

2. The special teams unit was nothing special.

Even with a solid game from junior kicker Logan Justus, who hit a 29-yard field goal and converted his only extra point attempt, IU’s special teams matched the offense and defense with a poor performance.

Namely, the Hoosiers had a lot of trouble covering kickoffs, as Iowa had four returns for 136 yards with an average of 34 yards per return. IU special teams struggles were summed up in the second quarter, when Iowa’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette bobbled a kickoff, then juked a couple of defenders and sprinted for a 60-yard return.

IU, on the other hand, went with a completely different approach on kickoff returns. Senior running back Mike Majette chose to signal a fair catch on six of seven kickoffs, only returning one for 18 yards near the end of the game. Postgame, Allen said that was part of IU’s gameplan, but the Hoosiers’ attempt to play the field position game backfired Saturday.

“As a staff, we’ve decided that if you start with the ball on the 25 every time, you’re going to be one of the best teams in the country in field position,” Allen said.

Black Heart Gold Pants: Overreaction Monday: Hawkeyes Step on the Gas

What we saw on Saturday was as close to a complete game as I think we’ve seen since that incredible 55-24 victory over Ohio State last November (people forget Iowa is the last team to beat the Buckeyes). Despite the injuries, the defense settled in, holding that Indiana offense to a season low 16 points.

The Hoosiers looked like they were going to dink and dunk the Hawkeyes to death on their first drive, which was a concern coming in. Quick hitters are one way to negate the incredible Iowa pass rush and with a pair of true freshmen still manning the corners, it seemed like a solid strategy.

Then it wasn’t. Iowa was able to get to Ramsey for their 19th and 20th sacks of the season. More importantly, they picked Ramsey off twice in the endzone. The defensive line dominated, holding Indiana to only 67 rushing yards. The Hoosiers finished with 330 total yards and a good chunk of that came in the second half as they were playing catch up and Iowa was perfecting the bend, don’t break philosophy with a lead.

As impressive as the defense was this week, the real story was the offense, which was tremendous. It gave us a window into what we thought the offense could be. But it was perhaps even better than we might have expected.

What we saw Saturday may have appeared to be a major shift in offensive philosophy to the untrained eye. It was downright exciting.

For the second week in a row, we saw Nate Stanley put on an absolute clinic for all but a play or two and we saw Brian Ferentz dial up some good ones. We saw history.

HawkeyeNation.com: The Indiana Win In 10 Sentences

2. Iowa tight ends are the best tight ends.

3. There isn’t a more productive tight end combination in the Big Ten than Iowa’s Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson, who combined have 45 catches, nearly 700 yards receiving and nine touchdowns, as well as two of the three longest receptions this year by Iowa receivers.

4. What’s most interesting is how the stats show what strengths the two of them bring to the team: Fant (23 catches) has one more catch than Hockenson, but Hockenson has nearly 100 yards more receiving, while Fant has scored double the touchdowns.

The Gazette: Iowa at Indiana: Grades, numbers, notes and more

By The Numbers

1 — Indiana had one takeaway. The Hoosiers have takeaways in each of their seven games. They needed a lot more than one this game.

2 — For the second-straight game, Iowa scored touchdowns on its first two possessions.

4 — Iowa tight end Noah Fant has scored touchdowns in four straight games.

5 — Five different Hawkeyes caught touchdown passes, including backup senior fullback Austin Kelly, who had his first career score of any kind. It’s the second time in Iowa history five different players have caught scoring passes. The first time was in the 1984 Freedom Bowl.

6 — Iowa’s Nate Stanley threw six touchdown passes, one shy of the Big Ten record set by the Hawkeyes’ Chuck Hartlieb against Northwestern in 1987.

8 — This was Indiana’s eighth-straight Homecoming loss.

----

