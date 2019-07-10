Indiana sophomore defensive tackle Demarcus Elliott met with the media for the first time June 26 to discuss his JUCO experience, why he chose IU and more.

Was chemistry part of what made Indiana appealing?

"Most definitely. When I came on my visit, it's like I had known them for a few years. It was an instant connection."

How would you characterize your junior college experience? Everybody sees Last Chance U on Netflix and maybe has a preconceived idea of what that looks like. How would you describe it?

"I would describe it as a teaching moment, more than anything. Playing there, you're playing guys that came from D1 and feeling that level of intensity just at a smaller stage I would say. It helped me out a lot."

What stood out to you about IU? What made them the pick?

"Coach Allen, Coach Hagen are just nice guys and really made me feel like I belonged and would be welcomed here. The people are really nice, so that's always a plus."

What other schools were you considering? How close of a decision was it?

"KU (Kansas), I was looking at KU a lot, heavy. Iowa State a little bit. Texas Tech heavy as well. A little bit West Virginia. I was really looking towards Texas Tech or KU, one of those two, because I grew up around Big 12."

Any guys you've gotten to know pretty well since you've arrived?

"Most definitely. The guy that showed me around on my visit, James Head, met him on my visit and we've been close friends ever since."

You said you grew up around KU and the Big 12. What stood out to you about Indiana and the Big Ten?

"Mostly Coach Allen and Coach Hagen, just, again, great dudes and they really made me feel like I could come here and perfect my craft and actually be welcome. One thing I didn't tell him is the weight room. They have all kinds of science that's built just for you. That's something I never had, so that's a plus."

How's the transition been? You're used to playing college football, but now on a different campus after being at Garden City last fall. How's the adjustment been?

"It's been a little bit of time to adjust, because at juco, I didn't have half of the stuff I have here. Just getting used to all the facilities and all that I have access to, it's been an adjustment, but give me a few days and I'll be good."