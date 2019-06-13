Indiana freshman defensive end Beau Robbins met with the media for the first time Wednesday afternoon to discuss taking up hot yoga as part of his workout recovery routine, why he chose IU and more.

Watch his full comments in the embedded media player above, with a complete transcript available below.

What was it about this program, this coaching staff, this class, that pulled you in (and made you choose IU)?

"I'd definitely say it started with the relationships. All of the coaches and all of the staff here are really good people, and I think that's really where it started. It's a really cool thing to play for your home state as well. It's a great school, great academics and everything else. Once the relationships fell in line, it all just started to come together that this is where I wanted to go."

How important was (defensive line) coach (Mark) Hagen in that process (of choosing Indiana)?

"Coach Hagen was really important. It was cool because Coach Hagen played football at my high school back in his day, so it was kind of cool that there was that connection there. There were just a lot of similarities, and things we were able to relate to, like I said, to create that positive relationship. I think that is really the most important part."

Have you ever tried to find that Indiana All-Star photo of him at Carmel?

"Yeah, I’ve seen it. I would see it because when we walk into school all those pictures are lined up on the wall and I would walk by it every single day. So that was kind of cool when I finally actually met him."

As much as you’ve been able to talk to him and the strength staff, what are these first steps for you this summer and getting ready for Fall Camp?

"I’m definitely trying to put some weight on, put some muscle on, get bigger, get in shape, work hard in school, try to learn the playbook, and just kind of go to work here for a couple months to get ready for the season."

I read that you took up yoga at one point this past year. What inspired that?

"Well, my mom made me go a few years ago actually. She would just make me go occasionally, and then I actually started to enjoy it so it kind of became a part of my routine. So if there was a day where I lifted heavy, I would try to get into yoga later in the day to kind of balance it out and kind of stretch out. It’s good for injury prevention and stuff like that, so it just became a part of my routine."

Did you convert any of your Carmel teammates to it?

"I would get a couple to go here and there. Most of the time after the first class they were like, 'I don’t like it.' It was hot yoga so it’s pretty difficult. It’s hard. Usually the first class is the hardest because you go in there not expecting it to be difficult, and so it is kind of tough to get guys to go back multiple times, but I would always try for sure."

Have you tried to get any of your new IU teammates to go with you?

"I need to find a place. I’ve just been so busy, and it’s only been about a week-and-a-half (since I’ve been here). I haven’t really found time to go and figure that part out yet, but I’m sure I will at some point."

What do you hope you and your class can bring to this team that maybe was missing?

"I think every body just wants to come in here and work as hard as you can and be willing to do anything like be a good teammate, or whatever you can for the betterment of the team. I think if you have every guy who is willing to take on any role that is asked of him, and do anything that is necessary, then I think if we just bring that mindset we can continue to elevate as an entire team."

Is there anything that has really stood out early on just about the culture of this program, or just the way things are done?

"The workouts are pretty serious for sure. The workouts are pretty tough. Coach (Dave) Ballou and the strength staff really know what they’re talking about, and definitely getting in shape and getting bigger and stronger already I feel like. Just going and working as hard as you can really and kind of stuff like that, so it’s been good."