For some IU football players, namely those from the state of Indiana, Thanksgiving break affords them the opportunity to go home and spend time with their families.

For their teammates whose hometowns span many more miles from Bloomington, it's likely their first time spending the holiday away from loved ones.

No matter what category a player falls under, IU head coach Tom Allen wants to make sure they don't spend it alone.

"The plan that we have is we have every single position coach works with his guys, and so we have every single player is in somebody's home," Allen said. "And so whether it's at a coach's home, whether it's at our home, whether it's one of their teammate's homes, and all the guys that are outside by a two-and-a-half-hour radius, they're going to be with someone else's family, and we make sure of that."

Planning began approximately one and a half weeks ago, according to Allen, to ensure every single player had a home-cooked meal and got that family feel that the program tries to instill each day.

Allen said he's been with programs that choose to do a group meal with the entire team on Thanksgiving day, but believes getting players in homes offers a greater personal touch. In some cases, families will travel to Bloomington and having a meal with their players and stay through the weekend for the Old Oaken Bucket game when it IU hosts it.

Prior to the holiday, Indiana also held a team bonding event Monday night which featured a group dinner followed by bowling, billiards and other recreational activities in the student union.

"Trying to get the guys together, and just really enjoy this time off together," redshirt senior wide receiver Luke Timian said.

The stakes for this year's showdown with Purdue remain the same with a bucket and a bowl game on the line.

What also remains the same is making sure no player spends the holiday break by himself.

"We just want to make sure we do a great job of that, and our coaches have," Allen said. "We did it last year this way, and we're going to do it again this year, and it works really well."