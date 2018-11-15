Matt Stauder had to call Ricky Brookins first on his way to Bloomington.

It was the redshirt senior running back, after all, who has become one of the IU student manager's closest friends over the last several months in the wake of his Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis this spring.

He completed the FaceTime call with Brookins during his drive back to campus, then wanted to inform the coach he worked most closely with - assistant head coach and running backs coach Mike Hart. Hart, though, was in a meeting, and Stauder didn't want to interrupt.

Stauder never let his cancer change who he was.

"He's a phenomenal kid and person," Hart said. "When you think things are bad and you see Matt and what he's been through, he brings up your day."

Earlier this month, Stauder finally beat it, learning he was in remission earlier this month.

"It was a special moment that I'll never forget," Stauder said. "You can beat cancer. Keep staying strong."

The Westfield, Ind., native estimated he missed only five or six practices since August because of days he had to get treatment in Indianapolis.

Being around the program function as a form of treatment in its own right during one of the most challenging times of his life.

"I enjoy coming to work, doing the work," Stauder said. "That keeps my mind off of battling cancer. I'm around guys and coaches every day. I can joke around with them. It keeps me distracted from going through something like this."

In April, Brookins established a GoFundMe page to help offset some of Stauder's medical costs. It's generated nearly $32,000 in donations as of Thursday morning.

The perseverance of Stauder, whose diagnosis this spring came after losing his father to a heart attack last year, hasn't gone unnoticed.

Last week, he was nominated for the 2018 Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award. The requirements for nomination include displaying courage on or off the field, including overcoming an injury or physical handicap, preventing a disaster or living through hardship, according to the Football Writers Association of America's website. Previous winners include Pittsburgh running back James Connor (2016, now with the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers) and Rutgers defensive tackle Eric LeGrand.

"I'm blown away, especially to have my name in that caliber of people who have won it in the past," Stauder said. "It's surreal to me. It's a privilege and an honor. I'm humbled to be nominated."

No award is needed, though, to know just how much he means to his IU teammates.

"He's definitely close with us," freshman running back Stevie Scott said. "He's a go-to guy whenever I need something fixed or help with anything. He's with us every day. I look at him like a big brother."

"We love the kid for who he is," Hart said. "He shows up every day and doesn't complain. He's been to every practice, every game. The kid is so humble."