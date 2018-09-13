Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-13 14:37:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Top Tweets: Four-Star CB Tiawan Mullen Commits To IU

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Social media was abuzz on Thursday afternoon with the commitment of four-star cornerback Tiawan Mullen to IU.

Check out some of the top tweets embedded below.

Fwyuxgx2x93jtheoh3uk
IU head coach Tom Allen and the Hoosiers picked up a big commitment in Tiawan Mullen on Thursday.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}