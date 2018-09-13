Top Tweets: Four-Star CB Tiawan Mullen Commits To IU
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Social media was abuzz on Thursday afternoon with the commitment of four-star cornerback Tiawan Mullen to IU.
Check out some of the top tweets embedded below.
I am truly blessed🙏🏾 to be committed to the University Of Indiana 🔴⚪️ #LEO🔴⚪️ #IU19 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/CdL0azkLuA— Tiawan Mullen (@Mullen_7era) September 13, 2018
Glad to be an Army All-American & Also a Hoosier 🔴⚪️ 🙏🏾— Tiawan Mullen (@Mullen_7era) September 13, 2018
Congrats Homie! Welcome to The Family! ✊🏾 https://t.co/d3GJdxLtep— Rashard Fant (@RashardFant) September 13, 2018
IUFB#LEO pic.twitter.com/xXB97BZ6G1— Brandon Shelby (@BShelbyIU) September 13, 2018
Nice get! I feel like kicking a trash can over! #LEO #iufb https://t.co/c56ik6Nbcy— Marchie Priller (@MarchiePriller) September 13, 2018
Congrats to Tiawan Mullen on his commitment to the University of Indiana. We are proud of you Congrats!!!!!! 🦍 #cougarpride #brandnewhoosie https://t.co/T2bPMAa4bD— Coconut Creek Athletics (@AthleticsCreek) September 13, 2018
Coconut Creek All-American CB Tiawan Mullen commits to Indiana https://t.co/ugkkvRrhM3 pic.twitter.com/ZBKATmLJ6L— South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) September 13, 2018
#LEO pic.twitter.com/W03pwWSgff— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) September 13, 2018
HUGE NEWS!!! 4 ⭐️ STUD corner commits to the #Hoosiers! #iufb Welcome to the squad, @Mullen_7era! #LEO ⚪️🔴 @BShelbyIU and @CoachAllenIU are on fire recruiting! 🔥🔥 https://t.co/onET3Sv1gA— Tony Shupe (@tonyshupe) September 13, 2018
#IUFB #LEO pic.twitter.com/P5Wa6I7lTZ— Mike Pechac (@coachpechac) September 13, 2018
😁 #IUFB ⚪️🔴🏈💪💪💪💪💪🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Jeremy Gray (@IUJGray) September 13, 2018
Congrats my brother! Love getting more Florida boys. Welcome to the family!!! #LEO https://t.co/itZTHOftTn— Thomas Allen (@TheTrain44) September 13, 2018
#LEO pic.twitter.com/Ub6jnRwj0m— Nick Sheridan (@IUCoachSheridan) September 13, 2018
#leo We Rollin’ pic.twitter.com/cMzK5cSf0Y— Coach William Inge (@WilliamInge1) September 13, 2018
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.