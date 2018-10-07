Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-07 21:11:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Social Media Reacts: Four-Star Sampson James Flips From Ohio State To IU

2019 four-star running back Sampson James (right) flipped from Ohio State to IU on Sunday afternoon
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

With the flip of 2019 four-star running back Sampson James from Ohio State to IU on Sunday night, there was instant reaction all over social media to the decision.

Check out some of the top tweets embedded below.

