Social Media Reacts: Four-Star Sampson James Flips From Ohio State To IU
With the flip of 2019 four-star running back Sampson James from Ohio State to IU on Sunday night, there was instant reaction all over social media to the decision.
Check out some of the top tweets embedded below.
STAYING HOME🔴⚪️🔴⚪️‼️ pic.twitter.com/MUWsF91rRj— Sampson (@Sjames_2) October 7, 2018
#leo. We Rollin’ w/ some HomeGrown. pic.twitter.com/gLq49UwKHI— Coach William Inge (@WilliamInge1) October 7, 2018
“This program is working hard to be special. That ain't gonna change. LEO!" pic.twitter.com/0qa39NMUke— Mike Hart (@MHart2032) October 7, 2018
I’m tellin yall better watch out‼️ https://t.co/P8Rf8M9LJx— 🐍LIME (@TheRealReese02) October 7, 2018
#iufb recruiting pic.twitter.com/7VAV6m9xi4— JJ Kingsley (@Kingsley_52) October 7, 2018
#IUnit19 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ https://t.co/T0asqrIAej— KERVENS BONHOMME 🇨🇦 (@ItsKB07) October 7, 2018
#LEO pic.twitter.com/Hg26ZZ0m5T— Bruce Johnson (@BruceSJohnson) October 7, 2018
The B1G is in for a big shock with #IU19 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/mNIqu2rCDG— Sio (@Nofoagatotoa_) October 8, 2018
Welcome to the Family Bro 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/W84RCPYr4S— Jeramy Passmore™ 〽 (@Pmoe_3) October 7, 2018
Yeah told y’all #IUnit19 going be something serious congratulations bro welcome to the fam ‼️✊🏽💯 https://t.co/3tPR0IyijO— Larry Tracy (@og_tracy10) October 7, 2018
#LEO pic.twitter.com/wmCzJlVK0Q— Kasey Teegardin (@CoachTee34) October 7, 2018
Congrats man welcome to the family! #iunit19 https://t.co/thHlmp0ahq— Beau Robbins (@beau_robbins35) October 7, 2018
Uhhh Ohhhhh https://t.co/Wx8AwqUINR— Bryant Fitzgerald (@TrBF_31) October 7, 2018
October 7, 2018
Let’s make history bro⚪️🔴 #LEO https://t.co/HRI5GBSX83— Mike Katic (@KaticMichael) October 8, 2018
