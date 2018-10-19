Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! IU head coach Tom Allen and the Hoosiers host Penn State on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised live on ABC. Check out our staff predictions for the contest below.

IU head coach Tom Allen and the Hoosiers host Penn State on Saturday. Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Stu Jackson: Penn State 42, Indiana 21 - The Hoosiers have struggled to win the battle at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Until that turns around, it’s hard to see them pulling off an upset. Indiana will come out with a different attitude after last week's disappointing effort against Iowa, but Penn State's depth and breadth of talent will allow it to pull away late. Jordan Wells: Penn State 34, Indiana 17 - Indiana's play has dipped in the last couple of weeks, and the struggles against Iowa felt like the first real step backwards for a program that seemed to be making some strides. The players seemed to sense this themselves and even called a "player-led” meeting, so, maybe this is the week IU gets back on track. Still, this is a tough matchup for the Hoosiers.

