Stu Jackson: Ohio State 51, Indiana 20 - This comes down to Indiana's ability to answer these two questions: Can it create enough explosive plays in the passing game, and can it create timely takeaways? Indiana has had one or the other, but not both, in a single game to this point. In the end, I see it playing out like some of the recent Indiana-Ohio State contests. The Hoosiers do enough to keep it close through the first half, but the Buckeyes’ speed proves too much to overcome and leads to separation late in the third quarter for a homecoming victory.

Jordan Wells: Ohio State 38, Indiana 17 - Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins is a stud, but going by the grades from Pro Football Focus, IU's defense could match up better with Ohio State's offense than many folks may expect. However, I still don't expect the Hoosiers to be able to score enough to pull off an upset, even if IU's defense can (somewhat) bottle-up Ohio State. The Hoosiers may hang around a while but Ohio State's depth will eventually pull away for the win.