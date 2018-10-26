Stu Jackson: Indiana 28, Minnesota 24 - While the Hoosiers statistically have a better offense and defense, their special teams struggles last week could keep this game close given how well the Gophers have performed on kickoff returns to this point. That unit might give Indiana problems and set up a couple scoring drives that begin in Indiana territory, depending on the scheme and personnel changes that head coach Tom Allen made this week in response to last week’s issues against Penn State. This IU team also has shown there’s no guarantees on the road, no matter the opponent - just look at the 24-17 win at Rutgers in Week 5. Add in the fact that Indiana hasn’t had its bye week yet - that won’t come until next week - and there’s a chance fatigue could be a factor as well. The Hoosiers will do just enough to escape Minneapolis with a win.

Jordan Wells: Indiana 31, Minnesota 21 - As frustrating as last week was for IU fans, there were several bright spots in the loss to Penn State. IU has more wiggle room for error against the Gophers than it's had against some of the other opponents. If the team that showed up for Iowa shows up at Minnesota, it could get bad, but this seems like a team still bought into this season and Tom Allen's mission. The Hoosiers pick up win No. 5 on the season and get one step closer to bowl eligibility.