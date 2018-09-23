Indiana finished with 49 fewer yards of offense compared to Michigan State, but the lack of explosive plays proved critical in the Hoosiers' 35-21 loss to the Spartans Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

"Yeah, there's no question," IU head coach Tom Allen said, when asked if he feels the Hoosiers' offense needs more explosive plays.

Indiana averaged 3.9 yards per play to Michigan State's 5.3, in part due to an inability to run the ball effectively. The Hoosiers managed just 29 yards off 32 carries, an average of 0.9 yards per attempt.

Prior to redshirt sophomore quarterback Peyton Ramsey's 65-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Whop Philyor, Indiana's longest completion went for 13 yards. When it came to the ground game, Indiana's longest rush attempt went for 12 yards.

Allen in part attributed those struggles to a sub-standard performance by Indiana's offensive line.

"Too much pressure in the pass game on our quarterback, and we ran for 29 yards," Allen said. "That's with a lot of sacks, but that's very, very disappointing, so we have to address that as a program, as a team, and it has to change. They're number one in the nation in run defense, but you got to find a way to run the ball.

"It's just tough sledding today for our offensive line. They have been great so far, but they didn't have a good night tonight and they didn't play to our standards. We have got to get better."

Ramsey, who finished 32 of 46 for 272 yards passing, two touchdowns and two interceptions, said Michigan State's front seven was "tough and physical."

"They came downhill and made things really hard on us in the run game and (with their) pass rush."

IU redshirt senior wide receiver J-Shun Harris, primarily Indiana's punt returner, finished as the Hoosiers' second-leading receiver behind Philyor with six catches for 42 yards.

Harris doesn't take issue with the playcalling, and sees the fix coming down to utilizing the perimeter.

"I feel like we're doing the right things," Harris said. "We just got to catch the defense in a bad position. I feel like we are calling the right plays for the most part. We just have to make plays on the outside."