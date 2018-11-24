Indiana's inability to consistently make big plays and finish drives proved costly in its 28-21 loss to Purdue.

A common theme in the Hoosiers' six other losses, they now won't have the chance to "play 13" because of it.

"You go back and look at scheme, evaluate that in the off-season," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "To me, you continue to develop your down-the-field passing game with the quarterback position making those throws, the receivers getting open and contesting those balls, taking those shots, making those big plays. To me, it's about continuing to work on our vertical down-the-field pass game with our quarterbacks. That's a big part of it."

Starting quarterback Peyton Ramsey averaged 9.6 yards per completion and freshman running back Stevie Scott averaged 5.2 yards per carry, but it wasn't enough to help IU rally late.

Additionally, there were two separate drives where Indiana got the ball inside the Purdue 40 yard line but failed to come away with any points.

However, what stood out the most to Ramsey was Indiana's lack of balance - not just on Saturday, but all throughout the season.

“We’ve got to be balanced all year long," Ramsey said. "There were games where we ran the ball really well. There were games where we threw the ball really well. I don’t think there is enough of that throughout the year where we complement each other.

Indiana's offense experienced one 3-and-out all game, but only came away with points on three of its 12 drives. There were three others where IU approached the redzone, but saw them end by turning the ball over on downs twice and missing a field goal.

Those missed opportunities also led Ramsey to citing redzone scoring as an area of improvement for the Hoosiers to focus on in the offseason.

"We moved the ball," Ramsey said. "I just think we have to get better at finishing off drives and getting points.”

Whop Philyor's extended absence since the Michigan State game also hindered Indiana's ability to generate big plays, especially in the passing game, according to Allen and wide receiver Nick Westbrook.

“It’s been really tough," Westbrook said. "Obviously, we all love Whop. He brings out a lot of energy to that group. He keeps everyone up and motivated. Also, adding that extra depth, because we had Ty (Fryfogle) going both ways, both the slot and outside. If one of us gets tired outside, Ty could just move out there.”

Allen will evaluate personnel and scheme as part of offseason improvements to IU's offense.

For Westbrook, avoiding a repeat of Saturday's performance next year is simply a matter of the players' attitudes.

“We just have to choose to do it," Westbrook said. "We just have to choose to be great and realize we are a great team. Just having that confidence in yourself to realize you are good enough to be a great team in the Big Ten East. The toughest division there is.

"Having these young guys, who aren’t as confident in themselves, going into this offseason, focused on building that confidence. Realizing how good of a player you really are.”