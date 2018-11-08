Indiana has applied the NCAA's new redshirt rule to its freshman class on a case-by-case basis.

Several have already burned through those four games, but with three left in the regular season, a handful of others could end up playing while still preserving their redshirts.

“It’s kept those guys engaged throughout the season, to know that they have an opportunity to get some shots to play and not burn that redshirt just by being on the field for one play,” IU head coach Tom Allen said. “We’ve gotten a lot more guys involved than we would have in the past, for sure.”

Count running back Stevie Scott, athlete Reese Taylor, cornerback Jaylin Williams, tight end Matt Bjorson and linebacker Micah McFadden among the players who are already well past the point of redshirting, having played in all nine of Indiana's games to this point.

Husky Cam Jones, defensive back Jamar Johnson and defensive end James Head Jr. join the group with eight games under their belt. Don't forget safety Devon Matthews or running back Ronnie Walker Jr., either, who have played in seven and six contests respectively.

Beyond those 10, Allen has multiple options.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will redshirt anyway after tearing his ACL against Penn State last month in what was just his third appearance of the season. However, there are others at full strength who can still get their redshirt without sitting out, including wide receiver Miles Marshall, defensive tackle Shamar Jones, running back Kristian Pechac and linebacker James Miller - all of whom have one appearance so far.

Allen singled out Pechac, Miller, defensive ends Madison Norris and Jonathan King and cornerback Noah Pierre as the players he hoped to see get out on the field down the stretch. He envisions a special teams role for Pechac and primarily the same for Norris and Miller, though Miller could also see snaps on defense. Miller left the Minnesota game with an unspecified injury after getting hurt on the opening kickoff, but got reps at linebacker during Tuesday's practice according to Allen's comments on the weekly Big Ten coaches teleconference.

“I think those guys are candidates for getting some shots to play,” Allen said. “(We’ll) see who continues to step up during the week, prove to us they are putting themselves in position. That’s what these guys have been able to do. Those guys I mentioned, I would like to get them involved in the game.”