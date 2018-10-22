Freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2018 season, IU head coach Tom Allen announced Monday morning.

"My heart breaks for him," Allen said.

Penix sustained the injury scrambling for a first down midway through the third quarter during last week's game against Penn State.

Prior to leaving with the injury, he went 9 for 19 for 94 yards, also rushing twice for 24 yards. Overall, Tampa (Fla.) Tech product completed 21 of 34 pass attempts for 219 yards and one touchdown with seven carries for 45 yards across three games this season.

Allen expects Penix to be ready for spring practices.

"The goal is to be able to have him ready for spring football so he can throw seven-on-seven in the spring," Allen said. "That would probably be the most he could do, but that's the goal. Hopefully he'll be ready to go 100-percent, full-bore June 1."

Allen said Reese Taylor will become the backup quarterback in the wake of Penix's season-ending injury.