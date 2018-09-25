Ticker
Indiana Football: Marcelino Ball Named To PFF's Big Ten Team Of The Week

Stu Jackson
Hc6zcgayuuwaljofwla1
Jordan Wells / TheHoosier.com

Indiana redshirt sophomore husky Marcelino Ball was named to Pro Football Focus' Big Ten Team of the Week for his Week 4 performance against Michigan State.

Ball, who was listed as a cornerback and evaluated as such by PFF, graded out at 76.7 based on the scouting service's evaluation.

Prior to his ejection for targeting, his rating was likely boosted by the two sacks he recorded - which in turn presumably contributed to an 80.2 pass rush grade that ranked fifth nationally among all cornerbacks.

Ball will miss the first half of Saturday's game at Rutgers as part of his targeting penalty. IU at Rutgers will kick off at noon eastern time on the Big Ten Network.

