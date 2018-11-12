Indiana kicker Logan Justus on Monday received the Big Ten's Special Teams Player of the Week award, the first of his career.

Justus converted from 42 yards out for the game-winning field goal which gave the Hoosiers a 34-32 win over Maryland and kept their bowl game hopes alive.

The McCordsville, Ind., native has made six consecutive tries and is 13 of 15 overall on the season. He also made all four of his PATs to account for 10 of IU's 34 points last week. He ranks third in the B1G in percentage (T-14th nationally) and is fifth in field goals made (T-27th) this season.

Justus is the second Hoosier to earn the accolade this year, joining punt returner and redshirt senior J-Shun Harris. Last week, Justus was named one of 20 semifinalists for the 2018 Lou Groza Award. The award is given annually to the nation's top placekicker.