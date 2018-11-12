Ticker
Indiana Football: Logan Justus Named B1G Special Teams Player Of The Week

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Zhz1jhxzych9svtuijnw
Indiana kicker Logan Justus (82) kicks a field goal in the second quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium on Oct. 26. Last Saturday - two weeks later - he hit the game-winning field goal in IU's 34-32 win over Maryland to earn Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors.
Jesse Johnson / USA TODAY Sports Images

Indiana kicker Logan Justus on Monday received the Big Ten's Special Teams Player of the Week award, the first of his career.

Justus converted from 42 yards out for the game-winning field goal which gave the Hoosiers a 34-32 win over Maryland and kept their bowl game hopes alive.

The McCordsville, Ind., native has made six consecutive tries and is 13 of 15 overall on the season. He also made all four of his PATs to account for 10 of IU's 34 points last week. He ranks third in the B1G in percentage (T-14th nationally) and is fifth in field goals made (T-27th) this season.

Justus is the second Hoosier to earn the accolade this year, joining punt returner and redshirt senior J-Shun Harris. Last week, Justus was named one of 20 semifinalists for the 2018 Lou Groza Award. The award is given annually to the nation's top placekicker.

