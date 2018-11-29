Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-29 10:57:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Indiana Football: JuCo OT Jay Williams Previews Official Visit

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheHoosier.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Indiana apparel and gear!

Tt3li2g7qgilbfjmfw6i
Jay Williams / HUDL

Indiana will be hosting one of its top remaining targets this weekend when JuCo offensive lineman Jay Williams from El Cajon (Calif.) Grossmont Community College arrives on campus Friday for an official visit.

For Williams, it's a critical opportunity to know a school that has been in extensive contact since offering him a scholarship earlier this month.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}