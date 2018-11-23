Toward the end of the radio broadcast of Indiana's loss at No. 4 Michigan, color analyst and former IU coach Buck Suhr made a comment appropriate for this week's Old Oaken Bucket game:

You don't really appreciate a trophy until it gets taken from you.

While IU head coach Tom Allen didn't hear it, the sentiment is not lost on him.

"When you have it and then you lose it, it changes your perspective, and I think our guys recognize that," Allen said. "I know that we've talked about some of those things (on Monday). We'll talk more about it every single day."

Purdue reclaimed the bucket with a 31-24 victory in West Lafayette last year, stopping Indiana's bid for a fifth consecutive victory in the series and third consecutive bowl game appearance.

Questions from the media are hardly the only reminder.

If signs around the team's facilities asking the question, 'What have you done today to beat Purdue?' haven't served as a strong enough one, consider having to walk into the locker room and not seeing a shiny wooden case with four tall glass windows, a 360-degree rotating platform and several spotlights sit empty for the last 363 days after keeping it filled for 1,460 days in a row.

Has the bitter taste of last year's loss gone away?

"It really hasn't, to be honest," IU redshirt senior wide receiver Luke Timian said. "It's still there."

This year's Old Oaken Bucket game will be the first J-Shun Harris has played in since 2014 after enduring three ACL injuries in as many years. Indiana had the bucket in 2015 and 2016, but his third ACL injury held him out of last year's contest.

"That stings, walking in and not seeing it spinning around," redshirt senior wide receiver and punt returner J-Shun Harris said. "You can just tell the vibe of everything, not having the (IU victory) flag flying for an entire offseason. Just little things like that. It's like, 'What could I have done to help out?' Sadly, I was injured at the time, but attacking rehab and doing those things – and thankfully I've been healthy so far (this season) – so now I feel like I actually have a chance to do something about it."

One player who has played in each of the last three bucket games is senior safety Jonathan Crawford. A four-year starter and veteran in the defensive backfield, he's well aware of what's at stake and wants to make sure the younger Hoosiers do, too.

"Really, that it's two in-state teams trying to battle it out for the Bucket," Crawford said. "I just try to keep telling them that this game is huge. This game can change so many lives. This game, then going to the bowl, then winning a bowl, it's been a long time since we've done that. Getting to know the history of it."

For senior defensive tackle Jacob Robinson, he has all the inspiration he needs from his immediate family.

His father and older brother both went to Purdue, while his mother went to IU. A house that in most other circumstances would be divided has been united in cheering on Robinson on gamedays.

"My dad's in my jersey (at games)," Robinson said. "My older brother has been a little bit more trouble, especially after their win (last year and) a couple wins they've had this year. He and I will text back and forth."But he's going to support me, being here and for my Senior Day, as well. I don't think it'll be an issue. But maybe years after we can see what he'll be wearing."

Harris, like Robinson, is an in-state product who knows how much the rivalry means and the bragging rights that come with it. Besides playing in his first bucket game in four years, Saturday is extra special for Harris because it's his 23rd birthday.

He still remembers the pain of watching the Boilermakers sprint to the Hoosier sideline and take the Old Oaken Bucket away from them and would love nothing more than see IU reclaim it.

And if it does...

"Look for me, because I'm going to take off," he said smiling.

"I'm going to take off sprinting."